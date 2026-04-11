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HomeStatesWest BengalBengal Elections: BJP Conspired To Cancel My Bhabanipur Nomination, Alleges Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Elections: BJP Conspired To Cancel My Bhabanipur Nomination, Alleges Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Elections 2026: Addressing a rally, she also alleged that 90 lakh voters were removed from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision with the Election Commission’s support.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Banerjee alleges BJP plotted false cases to derail her candidature.
  • She claims BJP used voter list revision to remove 90 lakh names.
  • Chief Minister questions citizenship verification targeting Bengali speakers.
  • Banerjee criticizes Uniform Civil Code and EVM counting process.

West Bengal Elections 2026: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to derail her candidature from the Bhabanipur seat by allegedly trying to file two false cases against her. Addressing a rally in Keshiyari in Paschim Medinipur district, she claimed the effort was thwarted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and members of the public.

Banerjee, who is contesting against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to retain the seat, did not provide further details about the alleged cases. However, she insisted the move was part of a broader strategy to obstruct her electoral prospects.

Claims of Voter Deletion and Electoral Irregularities

Sharpening her attack, the chief minister alleged that the BJP, with the support of the Election Commission (EC), had removed 90 lakh names from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). She described the exercise as a deliberate attempt to influence the outcome of the polls.

Accusing the BJP of avoiding a fair contest, Banerjee said the party was resorting to “fraudulent means” to secure votes. She further claimed that efforts were underway to tamper with electronic voting machines (EVMs) to tilt results in the BJP’s favour, and criticised a senior EC official, calling them the party’s “main washing machine”.

‘SIR a Big Scam’, Says CM; Questions Citizenship Narrative

Banerjee also alleged that more than 250 people had died in connection with the SIR process. She claimed that of the 90 lakh voters removed, 60 lakh were Hindus and 30 lakh were Muslims, raising concerns over the scale and intent of the exercise.

Questioning the need for repeated verification of identity, she asked whether Bengali-speaking citizens were being unfairly targeted. “Do we need to constantly prove our citizenship?” she said, describing the SIR as a “big scam” that would eventually be exposed.

Opposition to UCC, Fresh Allegations on EVM Counting

Turning to the BJP’s promise of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal, Banerjee argued that such a move would undermine religious freedoms and impose uniformity on diverse practices. She warned that the policy could strip people of their rights to follow their own customs and traditions.

She also raised concerns about the counting process, alleging that results from constituencies favouring the BJP could be announced first, while those where the TMC leads might be delayed. Banerjee urged voters to remain vigilant and closely monitor EVMs, reiterating her charge that the BJP was not committed to free and fair elections.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mamata Banerjee's stance on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)?

Banerjee opposes the BJP's promise to implement a UCC in West Bengal, arguing it would undermine religious freedoms and impose uniformity on diverse practices.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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