TV Actress Rupa Dutta Arrested In Kolkata Gold Theft Case: Stolen Jewelry Recovered

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A former television actress, Rupa Dutta, has been arrested in connection with an alleged gold and cash theft in North Kolkata’s Posta area. According to police, a significant portion of the stolen jewellery has been recovered. The arrest was made on Thursday, following an investigation into a theft case registered on October 15. Dutta has been booked under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for theft. The arrest has brought renewed attention to her alleged history of similar offences in recent years.

Police sources said a substantial portion of the stolen items, including gold ornaments, has been recovered from her possession.

The case dates back to October 15, when a woman identified as Dipa Agarwal reported that her purse had been stolen while shopping at a store on Adi Banshtala Lane between 4:15 pm and 4:30 pm. The purse reportedly contained a gold mangalsutra (approximately 20 grams), a ladies’ gold chain with a Vaishno Devi locket (21 grams), two gold bracelets (13 grams and 9 grams), and Rs 4,000 in cash.

“The theft occurred on October 15 between 4:15 pm and 4:30 pm, when an unknown person stole the purse of the complainant, Dipa Agarwal, while she was shopping at a shop in Adi Banshtala Lane, Posta,” said a senior Kolkata Police official.

During the probe, investigators reviewed CCTV footage and tracked movements based on technical surveillance and source-based information. Acting on a tip-off, police kept a secret vigil in the Burrabazar area. Dutta, who resides in Kalighat and Gariahat, was arrested near Nanda Ram Market on Brabourne Road on Thursday afternoon, with assistance from lady police personnel.

Upon interrogation, police recovered one gold mangalsutra, one gold chain with a Vaishno Devi locket, and two gold bracelets, weighing a total of 62.95 grams, from her residence, in the presence of witnesses.

Officials added that further questioning revealed Dutta’s alleged involvement in similar thefts over the past few years, indicating a possible pattern of repeat offences.