Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesWest BengalTV Actress Rupa Dutta Arrested In Kolkata Gold Theft Case: Stolen Jewelry Recovered

TV Actress Rupa Dutta Arrested In Kolkata Gold Theft Case: Stolen Jewelry Recovered

Dutta, who resides in Kalighat and Gariahat, was arrested near Nanda Ram Market on Brabourne Road on Thursday afternoon, with assistance from lady police personnel.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 05:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A former television actress, Rupa Dutta, has been arrested in connection with an alleged gold and cash theft in North Kolkata’s Posta area. According to police, a significant portion of the stolen jewellery has been recovered. The arrest was made on Thursday, following an investigation into a theft case registered on October 15. Dutta has been booked under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for theft. The arrest has brought renewed attention to her alleged history of similar offences in recent years.

Police sources said a substantial portion of the stolen items, including gold ornaments, has been recovered from her possession.

The case dates back to October 15, when a woman identified as Dipa Agarwal reported that her purse had been stolen while shopping at a store on Adi Banshtala Lane between 4:15 pm and 4:30 pm. The purse reportedly contained a gold mangalsutra (approximately 20 grams), a ladies’ gold chain with a Vaishno Devi locket (21 grams), two gold bracelets (13 grams and 9 grams), and Rs 4,000 in cash.

“The theft occurred on October 15 between 4:15 pm and 4:30 pm, when an unknown person stole the purse of the complainant, Dipa Agarwal, while she was shopping at a shop in Adi Banshtala Lane, Posta,” said a senior Kolkata Police official.

During the probe, investigators reviewed CCTV footage and tracked movements based on technical surveillance and source-based information. Acting on a tip-off, police kept a secret vigil in the Burrabazar area. Dutta, who resides in Kalighat and Gariahat, was arrested near Nanda Ram Market on Brabourne Road on Thursday afternoon, with assistance from lady police personnel.

Upon interrogation, police recovered one gold mangalsutra, one gold chain with a Vaishno Devi locket, and two gold bracelets,  weighing a total of 62.95 grams, from her residence, in the presence of witnesses.

Officials added that further questioning revealed Dutta’s alleged involvement in similar thefts over the past few years, indicating a possible pattern of repeat offences.

Also read
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 05:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rupa Dutta KOLKATA Benagl News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
News
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
Cricket
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: India Suffers Heavy Defeat At MCG, Abhishek Sharma Only Bright Spot
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: India Suffers Heavy Defeat At MCG, Abhishek Sharma Only Bright Spot
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget