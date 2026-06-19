PM Modi To Lead National Yoga Day Event In Kolkata On June 21; BJP Calls It A Historic Moment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unique riverfront yoga, drone show, illuminations planned citywide.

Kolkata: With Kolkata set to host the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga on June 21, the BJP leaders on Friday said that West Bengal is poised to witness a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the city to lead the nationwide observance.

Speaking to IANS, West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan said the state was eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister's visit and participation in the Yoga Day celebrations.

"West Bengal is going to witness history because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Kolkata to observe Yoga Day with all of us. For years, people in West Bengal were not able to observe Yoga Day properly. Today, thousands of people are participating in yoga, meditation and fitness activities. People across the state are excited about the Prime Minister's visit. West Bengal is the land of Swami Vivekananda, and Yoga is deeply connected to our cultural and spiritual heritage," Khan said.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav also highlighted the significance of the event and said the Prime Minister's presence would make the celebrations even more special.

"It is true that on June 21, when we celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga here in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present and will perform yoga along with the public. It is certainly a major event for the people of Kolkata. The previous governments did not give adequate attention to Yoga or promote it on a large scale. Today, Yoga has become a global movement, and India is leading that effort," Jadhav said.

State Minister Tapas Roy said the Prime Minister's efforts had played a key role in promoting Yoga both in India and internationally.

"The Prime Minister is coming to promote Yoga. Yoga originated in India, and his efforts to revive and popularise it in West Bengal and across the country, while encouraging people to remain physically active and mentally calm, are commendable," Roy said.

Earlier in the day, a 'Daud Se Dhyan' marathon was flagged off by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata as part of the build-up to the International Day of Yoga celebrations. The event began from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation premises and concluded at the historic Writers' Building. Several dignitaries, including ministers Indranil Khan, Agnimitra Paul and Tapas Roy, MLA Bijoy Ojha, Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal and senior officials, participated in the programme.

Kolkata will host the national-level celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the iconic Red Road on June 21, where Prime Minister Modi will lead participants in the Common Yoga Protocol. Ahead of the main event, a curtain-raiser press conference was held at Nabanna Sabhaghar, attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav.

During the press conference, the two leaders released 12 special philatelic covers commemorating International Day of Yoga 2026 in the presence of Chief Postmaster General of the West Bengal Circle, Ashok Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said it was a matter of immense pride for West Bengal to host the national celebrations. He noted that Kolkata's rich cultural, intellectual and spiritual legacy made it a fitting venue for an event that promotes wellness and collective well-being.

A series of activities have been planned across Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal in the lead-up to June 21. These include Cycling for Wellness campaigns, Yoga sessions in schools and government offices, programmes focused on mental well-being, women's health initiatives, Yoga sessions for senior citizens, corporate Yoga events, and special programmes for police personnel, fire services staff and healthcare workers.

On June 20, celebrations will continue with "Vande Yogam" and West Bengal Foundation Day events along the Hooghly riverfront. The programmes will feature cultural performances, art and photography competitions, and several public engagement activities.

The Yoga Day celebrations will also include mass Yoga demonstrations on 500 boats across the Hooghly River, symbolising the connection between Yoga and Bengal's river heritage. In addition, Kolkata will witness Yoga-themed illuminations, special lighting arrangements on bridges, and a mega drone show involving nearly 3,000 drones depicting India's Yoga journey and paying tribute to renowned Yoga masters.

The national celebration at Red Road will commence at 5 a.m. on June 21. Thousands of participants are expected to attend the event physically, while millions are likely to join virtually from across India and around the world, reinforcing Yoga's growing role as a global movement for health, harmony and holistic well-being.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)