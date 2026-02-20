Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesWest Bengal'Lack Of Trust...': SC Directs Appointment Of District Judges For Bengal SIR Amid Govt-EC Tussle

'Lack Of Trust...': SC Directs Appointment Of District Judges For Bengal SIR Amid Govt-EC Tussle

The Supreme Court ordered the Calcutta High Court to appoint District or Additional District Judges to oversee the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

By : Nipun Sehgal | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the appointment of judicial officers to oversee the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal, citing a lack of trust between the state government and the Election Commission.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the Calcutta High Court to appoint “officers of impeccable integrity” to decide on claims and objections arising from the SIR exercise. The court specified that the officers must be of the rank of District Judge or Additional District Judge.

Court Flags Breakdown of Trust Between State and EC

During the hearing on February 20, 2026, the West Bengal government and the Election Commission traded sharp allegations before the bench.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the state government, told the court that the Commission had appointed a new category of officers called “Special Roll Officers”, who are placed above Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). Reacting to the submission, Chief Justice Surya Kant observed that the situation might require appointing judicial officers or even IAS officers from another cadre.

“We may have to request the Chief Justice of the High Court to appoint judicial officers with clean records,” the CJI remarked.

EC Blames State for Not Providing Officers

Senior advocate D.M. Nair, appearing for the Election Commission, informed the court that the West Bengal government had failed to provide suitable officers to assist in the process. Expressing disappointment, the Chief Justice said the court had expected a cooperative approach from the state.

Earlier, during the February 9 hearing, the Supreme Court had directed the state government to make available Class II officers for the SIR exercise. The bench had also pulled up the state for failing to comply with its previous order to provide officers.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Kapil Sibal pointed out that although the court had extended the document verification deadline from February 14 to February 21, the Election Commission stopped uploading documents from February 15. The Chief Justice said the court would seek clarification from the Commission regarding compliance with its earlier order.

When the bench sought an update on the SIR process, Sibal said around 48 hours remained and that certain issues were being raised.

Related Video

Breaking News: Fresh Threat Letter Sent to Bihar NEET Student’s Family Amid Ongoing CBI Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Supreme Court order judicial officers to oversee the Special Intensive Revision process in West Bengal?

The Supreme Court directed this due to a lack of trust between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission in overseeing the SIR process.

What rank of judicial officers will be appointed for the SIR process?

The judicial officers appointed must be of the rank of District Judge or Additional District Judge, chosen for their impeccable integrity.

What allegations were made between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission?

The state government alleged the EC appointed a new category of officers above Electoral Registration Officers. The EC blamed the state for failing to provide suitable officers.

What was the Election Commission's response to allegations about uploading documents?

The Supreme Court sought clarification from the Election Commission regarding its compliance with an earlier order to continue uploading documents.

Published at : 20 Feb 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission SUpreme COurt SIR News Bengal SIR News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

West Bengal
'Lack Of Trust...': SC Directs Appointment Of District Judges For Bengal SIR Amid Govt-EC Tussle
'Lack Of Trust...': SC Directs Appointment Of District Judges For Bengal SIR Amid Govt-EC Tussle
West Bengal
'TMC Wants To Field My Son-In-Law...': Expelled Leader Humayun Kabir's Explosive Claim
'TMC Wants To Field My Son-In-Law...': Expelled Leader Humayun Kabir's Explosive Claim
West Bengal
Amit Shah Says BJP Will Win Bengal With Over 50% Vote Share, Vows Border Fencing in 45 Days
Amit Shah Says BJP Will Win Bengal With Over 50% Vote Share, Vows Border Fencing in 45 Days
West Bengal
‘I Am Remorseful’: Humayun Kabir Publicly Apologises To Hindus Ahead Of Polls
‘I Am Remorseful’: Humayun Kabir Publicly Apologises To Hindus Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget