HomeStatesWest Bengal'Eliminate Anti-Bengali Forces': Abhishek Banerjee Sets 250-Seat Target From Birbhum

Abhishek Banerjee targets 11-0 sweep in Birbhum as Anubrata Mondal revives ‘Khela Hobe’ ahead of Bengal polls 2026 West.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections approaching, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday issued an aggressive political call from Birbhum, asserting that the district would deliver a clean sweep for the party and help ensure a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee. Recalling Birbhum’s electoral contribution in 2011, 2016 and 2021, Abhishek said the district had consistently “raised its hand” to bless Mamata Banerjee as Chief Minister. “In 2026, it will be a government of the mother-soil-man once again. This time, it will not be 10 seats but 11-0 in favour of Trinamool,” he declared.

Birbhum Boiled, ‘Khela Hobe’ Returns

Referring to Birbhum’s 3,600 polling booths, Abhishek urged party workers to ensure that “anti-Bengali forces” are politically eliminated from every booth. He also raised the party’s electoral ambition, saying Trinamool must cross 250 seats in the 2026 polls, warning that allowing rivals to gain even 70 seats could endanger Bengal’s future. Meanwhile, Trinamool strongman Anubrata Mondal appeared to slip back into his familiar pre-election rhetoric.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Copa Tigers Birbhum’ football team in Bolpur, Mondal revived the controversial slogan “Khela Hobe,” warning of a “terrible game” ahead of the elections. With just months left for the polls, the sharp language from senior Trinamool leaders has once again intensified the political temperature in Birbhum and beyond.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Trinamool Congress's electoral target for Birbhum in the 2026 elections?

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee declared that Birbhum aims for an 11-0 victory in the 2026 elections, securing all seats for the party.

What is Abhishek Banerjee's overall seat target for the Trinamool Congress in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections?

Abhishek Banerjee urged the Trinamool Congress to cross 250 seats in the 2026 polls, warning that allowing rivals to gain even 70 seats could endanger Bengal's future.

What is the significance of Birbhum in Mamata Banerjee's past electoral victories?

Birbhum has consistently supported Mamata Banerjee, contributing to her victories in the 2011, 2016, and 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

What familiar slogan was revived by Trinamool strongman Anubrata Mondal?

Anubrata Mondal revived the controversial slogan 'Khela Hobe' while warning of a 'terrible game' ahead of the elections.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
