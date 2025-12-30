Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a landmark move, agricultural outreach in Uttar Pradesh saw a historic shift as scientists left laboratories and engaged directly with farmers through the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.' The initiative reached over 23 lakh farmers across 14,170 villages. Key measures included low-interest loans for small farmers and an increase in sugarcane prices. Additionally, new infrastructure projects aimed at advancing agricultural technology were launched, including seed parks and training centres to benefit farmers and boost local production.

Direct Engagement With Farmers

For the first time, the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' bridged the gap between scientific research and farming practices. The outreach campaign, spanning 14,170 villages, involved direct communication with 23.30 lakh farmers, providing a platform for dialogue on agricultural policies, research, and innovations. This effort marked a shift from laboratory-based solutions to on-the-ground engagement, ensuring that scientific advancements reached those most in need.

Additionally, a major decision was made to support small and marginal farmers. Loans from the Land Development Bank (LDB) will now be available at a reduced interest rate of 6%, a significant drop from the previous 11.5%. The state government will bear the interest difference, making institutional credit more accessible.

Economic Relief & Infrastructure Investment

Sugarcane farmers also received a boost with a Rs 30 per quintal price increase for the 2025-26 season, amounting to an additional Rs 3,000 crore in payments. This marks the fourth such increase in sugarcane prices in recent years, underlining a consistent effort to enhance farmers' income.

In terms of infrastructure, significant steps were taken to modernise farming practices. A seed park is being developed in Lucknow in memory of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, while land in Barabanki and Pilibhit has been allocated for advanced research centres focused on tissue culture and basmati seed production. These initiatives aim to increase productivity, improve seed technology, and provide training for farmers.

Additionally, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 94,668.58 crore has been disbursed to over 3 crore farmers, providing essential financial support to farming families across the state.

This version keeps it factual and focused on the key developments without the PR-like tone, making it more news-oriented. Let me know if you'd like any further adjustments!