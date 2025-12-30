Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesUttar Pradesh Announces Key Measures For Farmers, Including Loan Reductions & Price Increases

Uttar Pradesh Announces Key Measures For Farmers, Including Loan Reductions & Price Increases

Sugarcane farmers also received a boost with a Rs 30 per quintal price increase for the 2025-26 season, amounting to an additional Rs 3,000 crore in payments.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 08:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a landmark move, agricultural outreach in Uttar Pradesh saw a historic shift as scientists left laboratories and engaged directly with farmers through the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.' The initiative reached over 23 lakh farmers across 14,170 villages. Key measures included low-interest loans for small farmers and an increase in sugarcane prices. Additionally, new infrastructure projects aimed at advancing agricultural technology were launched, including seed parks and training centres to benefit farmers and boost local production.

Direct Engagement With Farmers

For the first time, the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' bridged the gap between scientific research and farming practices. The outreach campaign, spanning 14,170 villages, involved direct communication with 23.30 lakh farmers, providing a platform for dialogue on agricultural policies, research, and innovations. This effort marked a shift from laboratory-based solutions to on-the-ground engagement, ensuring that scientific advancements reached those most in need.

Additionally, a major decision was made to support small and marginal farmers. Loans from the Land Development Bank (LDB) will now be available at a reduced interest rate of 6%, a significant drop from the previous 11.5%. The state government will bear the interest difference, making institutional credit more accessible.

Economic Relief & Infrastructure Investment

Sugarcane farmers also received a boost with a Rs 30 per quintal price increase for the 2025-26 season, amounting to an additional Rs 3,000 crore in payments. This marks the fourth such increase in sugarcane prices in recent years, underlining a consistent effort to enhance farmers' income.

In terms of infrastructure, significant steps were taken to modernise farming practices. A seed park is being developed in Lucknow in memory of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, while land in Barabanki and Pilibhit has been allocated for advanced research centres focused on tissue culture and basmati seed production. These initiatives aim to increase productivity, improve seed technology, and provide training for farmers.

Additionally, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 94,668.58 crore has been disbursed to over 3 crore farmers, providing essential financial support to farming families across the state.

This version keeps it factual and focused on the key developments without the PR-like tone, making it more news-oriented. Let me know if you'd like any further adjustments!

Related Video

Mumbai Breaking News: Out-of-Control BEST Bus Claims Four Lives at Bhandup

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
CM Yogi UP Farmers UP CM Yogi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
World
Another Hindu Youth Killed In Bangladesh, Shot By Muslim Friend
Another Hindu Youth Killed In Bangladesh, Shot By Muslim Friend
India
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
India
‘Freedom Of Expression’: India Hits Back At China's Criticism Against Galwan Film
‘Freedom Of Expression’: India Hits Back At China's Criticism Against Galwan Film
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget