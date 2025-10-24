Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Yogi Government Strengthens Digital Governance In UP Through Mission Karmayogi

Yogi Government Strengthens Digital Governance In UP Through Mission Karmayogi

Over 3,900 officers have registered, completing 21,150 online courses on topics ranging from AI to workplace wellness.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 08:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Yogi Adityanath government is making significant strides in digital governance, building on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mission Karmayogi to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability in administration.

Under this initiative, officers and employees across the state are being trained through the iGOT Karmayogi digital platform, equipping them with essential skills to improve public service delivery. The Social Welfare department has emerged as a key driver of this transformation, ensuring citizens benefit from faster and more transparent services.

By September 2025, 3,900 officers, regular and contractual staff, and teachers had registered on the portal. Collectively, they have completed 21,150 online courses, totalling 15,893 hours of digital training. Of these, 2,759 employees have completed at least one course, 2,289 have completed three or more, while 1,611 have completed fewer than three courses. 1,141 employees are yet to finish their training.

The courses cover a wide range of topics, combining administrative reforms with technological proficiency. Employees are learning about the Procurement Process on GeM, National Education Policy 2020, Right to Information Act, and basics of Artificial Intelligence, alongside modules on workplace wellness such as “Yoga Break at Workplace” and women’s safety under the POSH Act 2013.

These digital initiatives are designed to make governance paperless, result-oriented, and accountable, while also instilling a stronger sense of responsibility and sensitivity among government employees.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare, Aseem Arun, highlighted the impact:

“Mission Karmayogi is the result of the shared vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose goal is to make government services more transparent and effective. The Social Welfare department is moving rapidly in this direction. Our officers and employees are becoming digitally proficient, ensuring that the public receives the benefits of government schemes more quickly and transparently. Efficiency improves the quality of service, and that is the foundation of good governance under the Yogi Government.”

Through Mission Karmayogi, the Yogi government is ushering in a new era of digital governance in Uttar Pradesh, ensuring that every government employee is skilled, accountable, and capable of delivering efficient public services.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 08:04 PM (IST)
UP News Yogi Adityanath
