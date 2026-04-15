UP Pushes Organic Farming Along Ganga; ‘Jal Pakhwada’ To Drive Water Conservation In Schools

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a shift in its rural economy as large-scale organic farming initiatives along the Ganga begin to deliver results, with the state government claiming increased farmer incomes and improved sustainability across 26 districts.

At the same time, the Yogi Adityanath-led administration is set to launch a statewide water conservation campaign in schools, aiming to instil long-term behavioural change among students and communities.

Organic Clusters Boost Farmer Incomes, Promote Sustainability

Under the Centre’s Namami Gange programme, the state has developed 3,370 organic farming clusters within a 5-km stretch on both sides of the Ganga. The initiative has connected around 90,000 farmer families, with the government promoting chemical-free farming in a mission mode.

Officials said the adoption of organic and natural farming practices has helped farmers cut production costs by reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides. At the same time, improved crop quality has enabled them to secure better prices in the market.

Beyond income gains, the initiative is also contributing to Ganga cleanliness, soil health, groundwater conservation and strengthening the rural economy. Farmers are being supported through training, technical assistance and incentives under various central and state schemes.

During the 2024–25 financial year, district-level natural farming workshops have already been conducted in 35 districts, with plans to expand the programme further.

Organic Belt Along Ganga Takes Shape

The state has developed an organic farming belt along the river, with villages being transformed into hubs of chemical-free agriculture. The model aims to ensure the availability of safer, pesticide-free food for consumers while improving long-term agricultural sustainability.

Officials noted that rising demand for organic produce is helping farmers command premium prices, while reduced input costs and improved soil fertility are adding to overall gains.

‘Jal Pakhwada’ Campaign to Begin from April 16

In a parallel push towards sustainability, the state government will observe a ‘Jal Pakhwada’ from April 16 to 30 under the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’ initiative.

The campaign will cover all schools and educational institutions, aiming to turn students into active participants in water conservation efforts.

Schools to Lead Behavioural Change on Water Use

The programme mandates daily activity reporting by schools through an online tracking system, documenting participation, activities and visual evidence. Basic Education Officers at the district level have been appointed as nodal authorities to monitor implementation.

Workshops involving departments such as Jal Nigam, Panchayati Raj, Health and Education will be organised, alongside daily “water pledge” sessions during school assemblies.

To encourage engagement, schools will host essay writing, debates, quizzes and art competitions centred on water conservation. Special drives will also be conducted to clean drinking water sources, test water quality and promote safe storage practices.

Officials said the initiative is designed to evolve into a mass movement, extending awareness from classrooms to households and fostering a culture of responsible water use across the state.