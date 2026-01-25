Uttar Pradesh Leads India’s Digital Health Revolution Under Ayushman Bharat Mission

Uttar Pradesh is rapidly redefining how healthcare is delivered at scale. Guided by the Yogi government’s policy-driven approach and long-term vision, the state has emerged as a national frontrunner in building Health Digital Public Infrastructure (Health DPI). Through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Uttar Pradesh is digitally linking hospitals, doctors, laboratories, and patients into a single, secure ecosystem, one that is already transforming access to care for more than 240 million people.

This digital push is not just about technology. It’s about speed, transparency, and putting patients at the center of the healthcare experience. More importantly, it is laying the groundwork for future-ready systems powered by interoperability, secure data exchange, and AI-enabled healthcare services.

ABDM Becomes The Backbone Of Digital Healthcare

Health Secretary Ritu Maheshwari has emphasized that ABDM has been adopted in Uttar Pradesh as a core layer of Health DPI. The scale of implementation reflects this priority. The state has generated over 145.2 million ABHA IDs, the highest number in the country so far. Alongside this, more than 70,000 healthcare organizations and over 104,000 health professionals have been brought onto the ABDM platform.

These numbers highlight how deeply the digital framework has penetrated the healthcare system, connecting providers and patients like never before.

One Patient, One Digital Health Record

A major leap has also been achieved in the creation of digital health records. Over 130.3 million health records have already been linked to ABHA IDs across the state. This ensures that a patient’s medical history is securely stored and accessible on a single digital platform, reducing repetition, delays, and gaps in care.

For patients, it means continuity. For doctors, it means informed decision-making, every time.

Hospital Information System Powers Statewide Integration

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Hospital Information System (HIS) has been established as the digital backbone of government healthcare facilities. NIC’s Next-Gen HIS and C-DAC’s e-Sushrut system are now operational across Uttar Pradesh.

Today, more than 15,000 government and private hospitals are using HIS. Additionally, 1,171 public health institutions, including medical colleges, district hospitals, Community Health Centers (CHCs), and Primary Health Centers (PHCs), are fully integrated into the digital network.

This integration ensures that healthcare delivery is standardized, efficient, and data-driven across every level of the system.

Ending Queues And Paperwork With ABHA-Based Registration

In line with the Chief Minister’s vision to ease the patient experience, ABHA-based registration has been rolled out statewide. Using the Scan and Share facility, patients can now register for OPD services without standing in long queues or filling out repeated forms.

Nearly 40% of OPD registrations in Uttar Pradesh are already ABHA-based. Once entered, patient data can be accessed seamlessly at any government hospital in the future, saving time for both patients and healthcare staff.

Digital Prescriptions And Cashless Payments Gain Momentum

The state has also begun issuing e-prescriptions in a phased manner. Doctors now generate digital prescriptions, improving transparency, accuracy, and medication safety. This move reduces errors while creating a permanent digital trail for patient care.

At the same time, features such as Scan and Pay and the Online Registration System (ORS) have enabled digital payments in hospitals, significantly cutting down on cash transactions and streamlining administrative processes.

Lab Reports Go Digital, Treatment Gets Faster

Another milestone under CM Yogi’s leadership is the full integration of the Laboratory Information System (LIS) with HIS. All government hospital laboratories in Uttar Pradesh are now digitally connected.

Patients can receive their lab reports directly through ABHA-linked Personal Health Record (PHR) apps, as well as via SMS and WhatsApp. Doctors, meanwhile, can instantly access reports through HIS, eliminating delays and enabling quicker treatment decisions.

So far, LIS has been activated in 1,112 health institutions, including 126 district hospitals and 986 CHCs across the state.