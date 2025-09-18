Yogi Govt Hands Out 5,000 CSR Relief Kits For Flood Victims In Lakhimpur Kheri

The Yogi Adityanath government has rolled out a public–private model of disaster relief in Lakhimpur Kheri, distributing 5,000 special CSR kits to families hit by floods.

The initiative, launched under the leadership of District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal, brings together corporate houses, entrepreneurs and voluntary organisations to support government relief efforts. It marks the first time in Uttar Pradesh that CSR-backed special kits are being provided to flood victims.

Kits worth ₹45 lakh prepared for families in need

The CSR kits, prepared at a cost of ₹45 lakh, supplement financial aid, compensation and regular relief packages already being distributed by the state government. Each kit, valued at about ₹900, contains essential items such as a mosquito net, umbrella, battery-powered torch, sanitary pads and a two-litre hot water thermos.

Nagpal said that if required, the number of kits would be increased further to meet the needs of affected families.





Targeted relief for the vulnerable

Highlighting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s compassionate approach, Nagpal noted that priority was being given to vulnerable groups, including destitute women, people with disabilities and elderly citizens above 70 years of age, across all five flood-affected tehsils.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath always stands firmly with the people in times of crisis—not only by ensuring assistance but also by personally visiting victims to share their pain and reassure them,” she said.





Distribution across five tehsils





On Thursday, Nagpal and local MLA Yogesh Verma handed out kits to families in Sadar tehsil. Similar drives are under way in Nighasan, Dhaurahra, Gola Gokarnanath and Palia tehsils.

This marks the second year in a row that CSR special kits are being distributed under the chief minister’s guidance, after a similar initiative was carried out during last year’s floods.