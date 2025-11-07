‘Vande Mataram Teaches Duty Over Self-Interest,’ Says Yogi Adityanath On 150th Anniversary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged citizens to rise above personal interests and commit themselves to their duties towards the nation, saying that doing so is the true spirit of 'Vande Mataram' which continues to inspire India's collective consciousness even after 150 years of its creation.

Speaking at an event in Lucknow to mark 150 years of the national song, he said the immortal composition by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was not merely a song but a "sacred expression of India's unity, spirit and duty." "Vande Mataram is not a song of worship of any one deity, sect or community. It inspires every Indian to rise above self-interest and dedicate themselves to their duties towards the nation," Adityanath said.

Drawing a connection between national duty and everyday actions, the chief minister said a teacher imparting values to students, a soldier guarding the borders in extreme conditions, and a farmer cultivating crops for the nation all embody the true essence of Vande Mataram.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on citizens' duties during Constitution Day, Adityanath said, "While we often talk about our rights, it is equally important to remember our duties. These duties can secure both our present and the future generations." Adityanath paid rich tributes to Chattopadhyay, calling him "the visionary who gave India an eternal mantra of unity." He said the song, first composed in 1875, became a rallying cry for India's freedom movement, inspiring revolutionaries and uniting the nation against colonial rule.

"Even in the face of oppression, freedom fighters sang Vande Mataram with courage and faith. It awakened India's collective spirit and gave people a sense of national pride," he said.

The CM added that the song's strength lies in its inclusivity. "Though written in Sanskrit and Bengali, Vande Mataram reflects the soul of all of India - its culture, unity and timeless identity," he said.

Remembering its historical significance, Adityanath said the slogan Vande Mataram became the heartbeat of every movement during the freedom struggle, representing India's resolve to stand united beyond caste, religion or region.

"Today, as we celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram, we are not only honouring its creator but also reaffirming our commitment to the ideals it represents - unity, selflessness and devotion to our motherland," the CM said.

He congratulated the people of the state on the occasion and concluded by saying, "Uttar Pradesh's progress over the past eight years reflects the expression of duty that Vande Mataram inspires in every citizen."

