Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday unveiled a series of significant announcements for the people of Lakhimpur Kheri, combining relief measures with a strong development push. A day ahead of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Maharana Sanga, the Chief Minister delivered a pointed message on governance, justice, and accountability.

Addressing a gathering, he said earlier governments had allowed criminal networks to thrive while targeting innocent communities. "Those regimes nurtured mafia elements in every district and oppressed the descendants of Maharana Pratap and Maharana Sanga by filing false cases," he stated.

In a major move, the Chief Minister announced that all cases registered against members of the Tharu community during the previous Samajwadi Party government would be withdrawn. "No one will be able to oppress you now. The double engine government stands with you and respects your struggle," he assured.

At the same time, he issued a stern warning: anyone attempting to operate like the mafia would face strict action. "No mafia will be allowed to flourish, snatch the rights of the poor, or take away jobs meant for the youth," he said.

Land Rights Distributed, Projects Worth ₹817 Crore Launched

During the event held at Chandan Chowki in Palia, the Chief Minister distributed land ownership documents to thousands of families. A total of 2,350 families affected by river erosion in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and 4,356 families from the Tharu community received land pattas.

In addition, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 314 development projects worth ₹817 crore across Palia, Srinagar, Nighasan, and Gola Gokarnnath assembly constituencies.

The program also featured cultural performances by Tharu artists, which the Chief Minister praised for preserving their rich heritage.

'From Rights To Self-Reliance': CM Highlights Governance Vision

Emphasising his government's approach, Adityanath said true governance is reflected in people's happiness. "The welfare of the government lies in the welfare of its people. Governance is not about personal ambition but about public satisfaction," he remarked.

He described the initiative as a journey "from rights to self-reliance, and from self-reliance to self-respect," noting that ownership documents are not just legal papers but symbols of dignity.

He also pointed out that families of freedom fighters from Eastern Uttar Pradesh had been settled in the region decades ago but were never granted ownership rights. "Three generations passed without justice. That incomplete journey is now moving forward," he said, adding that trust between citizens and government translates into real change on the ground.

Tharu Community Gets Long-Awaited Recognition

Highlighting the transformation in the region, the Chief Minister said villages dominated by the Tharu community had long struggled for identity and faced harassment from multiple departments.

"The Tharu community, known for its courage, once fought for recognition. Today, it is receiving ownership rights. This reflects the speed and commitment of the double engine government," he said.

He noted that 4,356 Tharu families have been granted ownership of 5,338 hectares of land, while 2,350 families from Eastern Uttar Pradesh have received rights over 4,251 hectares, something he said had not been achieved before.

Sharp Criticism Of Previous Governments

Adityanath strongly criticised earlier administrations for failing to address these issues. He accused them of lacking sensitivity and focusing on family-centric politics.

"Those who divided society and looted resources cannot be expected to deliver justice," he said, adding that past governments imposed curfews, encouraged criminal elements, and created an identity crisis among youth.

In contrast, he said, development is now being carried out uniformly across the state. "For us, 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh are one family," he added.

Boost To Self-Help Groups And Local Economy

The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of women-led self-help groups in the region. More than 300 such groups are active, each receiving financial support in the form of a ₹30,000 revolving fund and a ₹1.5 lakh community investment fund.

He encouraged expansion of local businesses, particularly bakery units, to help market products made by Tharu community groups across the Terai region and into Uttarakhand.

"This region is moving from rehabilitation to development, and from development to prosperity," he said.

Relief Measures For Farmers And Disaster Support

Addressing concerns over recent unseasonal weather, Adityanath said farmers affected by hailstorms and heavy rainfall would receive financial assistance. A survey has been ordered, and compensation will be provided through crop insurance and disaster relief funds.

He assured that aid would be delivered within 24 hours in cases of loss of life or livestock. Compensation for crop damage due to fire and housing support under the Chief Minister Awas Yojana were also announced.

"The government stands firmly with farmers in times of crisis," he emphasized.

Focus On Employment, Infrastructure, And Industry

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister outlined plans to transform the Tharu community from beneficiaries into entrepreneurs. The Tharu Handicraft Company in Kheri is expected to help local products reach national and international markets, boosting employment and income.

He also listed several ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects, including the Gola Gokarnnath Corridor, a PLA plant, and a proposed plastic park, all aimed at generating jobs for thousands of youth.

Other developments include a medical college in Srinagar, dredging of the Sharda River to prevent floods, and improvements in air connectivity.

'New Uttar Pradesh' Vision For Lakhimpur Kheri

Adityanath said Lakhimpur Kheri is undergoing a transformation, shedding its past image. "Earlier, districts were known for mafia influence. Today, it is 'One District One Medical College," he said.

He also proposed promoting "One District One Cuisine" to give local food global recognition and suggested setting up food processing units in the district, which is known for its agricultural strength.

Expanding Welfare And Ownership Rights

The Chief Minister reiterated that housing, water for farms, and employment opportunities remain key priorities. He highlighted the impact of the PM Swamitva Yojana and the Gharouni scheme, which are providing ownership rights to rural residents.

"For the first time, people living on village land are receiving legal ownership. This ensures dignity and security," he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh ranks first in implementing the scheme.

He concluded by saying that efforts are underway to ensure dignity, self-reliance, and independence for thousands of people across the state.