Makar Sankranti Holiday Shifted In Uttar Pradesh, Revised 2026 Holiday List Announced

The Uttar Pradesh government has revised the date of the public holiday for Makar Sankranti, shifting it from January 14 to January 15, 2026. An official order confirming the change has been issued by the state administration.

According to the notification, the holiday announced earlier for January 14 has now been amended. The decision has been taken as part of a revision to the official holiday list for 2026, which was originally released on November 17, 2025.

As per the earlier list issued on November 17, Makar Sankranti was marked as a public holiday on January 14, 2026. However, after reconsideration at the government level, authorities have decided to reschedule the holiday to January 15, 2026.

Makar Sankranti holiday on January 15

The order further clarifies that the change in date has been made under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. In line with this Act, January 15, 2026, will now be observed as the official holiday for Makar Sankranti instead of January 14.

Festival to be observed on January 14

Despite the change in the government holiday, Makar Sankranti will continue to be celebrated on January 14, 2026, in accordance with religious traditions. In Hindu belief, the festival marks the day when the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara) during the month of Paush.

The occasion holds special significance for ritual bathing and charity. On Makar Sankranti, devotees from across the country travel to Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Ganga. Like many Indian festivals, Makar Sankranti is also a time for prayers, family gatherings and celebration, and will be observed with traditional fervour on January 14, even as the official public holiday falls a day later.

About Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar, marking the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara), an event considered highly auspicious. Celebrated every year in mid-January, the festival symbolises the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer, warmer days. It is associated with renewal, positivity and gratitude, especially towards nature and the harvest. On this day, devotees take holy dips in sacred rivers, offer prayers to the Sun God and perform acts of charity, believing it brings prosperity and spiritual merit. Makar Sankranti is also a harvest festival in many parts of India, celebrated with regional customs, festive foods and family gatherings, reflecting unity, abundance and new beginnings.