Ayurveda Enters ECHS, A New 'Health Soldier' For 60 Lakh Ex-Servicemen Families

HomeStatesUP UKAyurveda Enters ECHS, A New 'Health Soldier' For 60 Lakh Ex-Servicemen Families

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 05:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patanjali has entered into a historic agreement with the Indian Army, in which 60 lakh ex-servicemen and their families will be given free treatment by Patanjali. A historic MoU has been signed between the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Patanjali Yoggram for the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), under which ex-servicemen and their family members will now be able to get free treatment at Patanjali.

Patanjali has stated, "Under this agreement, there will be no limit on the cost of treatment for ex-servicemen and their family members in Yoga, Ayurveda, and Naturopathy. They will be able to receive free treatment. This will benefit about 60 lakh ex-servicemen and their families." Major General MPS Gill, who was honored with the विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल (Vishisht Seva Medal) by the Indian Army and is the JOC of Uttarakhand Sub-Area, and Swami Ramdev exchanged files after signing the MoU.

Serving Soldiers is Serving the Nation - Ramdev
Addressing the event held at the mini auditorium of Patanjali University, Swami Ramdev said, "The army and the saints, in a way, serve the country in their own ways. Patanjali has got the privilege of serving the army, for which I express my gratitude to the Indian Army." During this, Baba Ramdev requested Major General Gill that the agreement made between the army and Patanjali for the treatment of ex-servicemen should also be extended to current soldiers.

Yoga and Ayurveda Strengthen the Body - Ramdev
Swami Ramdev further said, "Except for a few countries in the world, Patanjali is the only place in the world where more than 3000 patients are admitted. The goal is to increase this to 5000 in the future. We are also going to do surgery in modern medicine soon."

Swami Ramdev said, "With the power of various disciplines of Yoga and Ayurveda, critical diseases like cancer, BP, spine, diabetes, heart block, and many other critical diseases have been cured. Patanjali has thousands of proofs of this." He said that Yoga and Ayurveda give strength to the body, while Naturopathy is used for purification.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 05:28 PM (IST)
Patanjali
