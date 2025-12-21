Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesUP Announces Month-Long Road Safety Drive Amid Rising Accident Deaths

UP Announces Month-Long Road Safety Drive Amid Rising Accident Deaths

CM Yogi also ordered strict action against roadside encroachments, illegal parking, unauthorised vehicle stands and stunt riding, calling them persistent safety hazards.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that a statewide Road Safety Month be observed from January 1 to January 31, 2026, amid rising concerns over fatal road accidents. Chairing a high-level review meeting in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said the campaign must go beyond symbolic observances and deliver measurable outcomes. With more than 46,000 accidents and nearly 25,000 deaths recorded in the state this year, the government said road safety had emerged as a critical public concern requiring coordinated administrative and social action.

Government's Four-Pillar Strategy

During the meeting with senior officials, divisional commissioners and district magistrates, Uttar Pradesh CM  instructed that the campaign be implemented strictly under the 4E framework: Education, Enforcement, Engineering and Emergency Care. He said awareness alone was insufficient unless supported by strict enforcement and infrastructure correction.

Officials were told to focus on behavioural change, particularly among young road users, while ensuring tougher action against habitual traffic violators. Measures discussed included licence suspension, vehicle impounding and intensified checks on speeding, lane discipline and illegal parking.

Engineering interventions were flagged as a priority, with directions to identify and permanently rectify accident-prone black spots. Poor signage, blind curves, unauthorised road cuts and unsafe speed breakers were cited as recurring causes of crashes. Road-owning agencies were instructed to carry out time-bound corrections and regular safety audits.

Emergency Response, Public Participation In Focus

The Chief Minister also stressed improvements in post-accident response, underlining the importance of the “Golden Hour” in reducing fatalities. He called for faster ambulance response times, better coordination between departments and integration of private hospitals with trauma facilities into the emergency network.

Fitness checks for ambulances, school buses and heavy vehicles were ordered, along with mandatory deployment of two drivers for passenger vehicles travelling over 300 km to curb fatigue-related accidents. Expressway patrolling and crane availability were also flagged for strengthening.

To widen participation, volunteer organisations including NSS, NCC, Scouts and Civil Defence were asked to be involved in awareness activities, particularly in the first week of January. Officials were instructed to use real-life accident case studies rather than generic messaging to underline risks.

CM Yogi also ordered strict action against roadside encroachments, illegal parking, unauthorised vehicle stands and stunt riding, calling them persistent safety hazards. District magistrates from high-accident districts were directed to draw up localised action plans, combining enforcement with targeted interventions to bring down accident numbers.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
CM Yogi Uttar Pradesh UP News CM Yogi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Maharashtra
Mahayuti Takes Early Lead In Maharashtra Civic Polls, Ahead In Over 200 Local Bodies
Mahayuti Takes Early Lead In Maharashtra Civic Polls, Ahead In Over 200 Local Bodies
News
MEA Issues Statement After Protest Outside Bangladesh High Commission
MEA Issues Statement After Protest Outside Bangladesh High Commission
India
'Cong Wants To Settle Bangladeshi Infiltrators In Assam, Promoting Anti-National Ideologies': PM Modi
'Congress Wants To Settle Bangladeshi Infiltrators In Assam For Vote Bank': PM Modi
Cities
‘Sing Secular’: ‘Jago Maa’ Song Row As Singer Lagnajita Stopped Midway, TMC Leader Arrested
‘Sing Secular’: ‘Jago Maa’ Song Row As Singer Lagnajita Stopped Midway, TMC Leader Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget