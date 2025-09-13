Senior Maoist Leader Pothula Padmavathi With Rs 1 Cr Bounty, Surrenders to Telangana Police

Pothula Padmavathi, a senior leader of the CPI (Maoist) also known by aliases Kalpana, Mynakka, and Sujatha, has surrendered to Telangana Police, marking a major exit from the Maoist movement and entry into mainstream life. Sujatha, a Central Committee Member (CCM), was the widow of the late Maoist commander Kishenji, who was killed in a security operation in West Bengal in 2011.

Maoist Pothula Padmavathi (A) Sujatha Surrenders

Sujatha was a pioneer among Maoist revolutionaries who established guerrilla strongholds in the Dandakaranya region, reported Siaasat. Her ideology was influenced by her cousin Patel Sudhakar Reddy, a senior Maoist leader killed in 2009. With a bounty of Rs 1 crore, Sujatha was considered one of the most powerful and elusive figures within the Maoist hierarchy.

A senior leader of CPI (Maoist) "Pothula Padmavathi @ Kalpana @ Mynakka @ Sujatha", Central Committee Member (CCM) left CPI (Maoist) and joined the mainstream before Telangana Police. — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025



Known for her militant expertise, Sujatha trained top Naxal commanders, including Hidma, in firearms and jungle warfare. She held several leadership roles, notably as South Bastar sub-zonal in-charge and head of the Janathana Sarkar under the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC).

Her surrender comes in the wake of Operation Karegutta Hills, a coordinated offensive by Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Bastaria fighters, which neutralised 31 Maoists and reclaimed the strategic Karegutta Hill, previously a unified Maoist headquarters, as per Republic. Security forces also uncovered and destroyed over 200 bunkers and hideouts, along with caches of rations, medical supplies, and logistical materials.

This comes amid Telangana government's efforts to encourage the surrender of Maoists. Her move is seen as a significant morale boost for security forces and a potential signal for more cadres to follow suit.

