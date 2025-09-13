Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesTelanganaSenior Maoist Leader Pothula Padmavathi With Rs 1 Cr Bounty, Surrenders to Telangana Police

Senior Maoist Leader Pothula Padmavathi With Rs 1 Cr Bounty, Surrenders to Telangana Police

CPI (Maoist) Central Committee Member Pothula Padmavathi (Sujatha), widow of Kishenji, surrendered to Telangana Police.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pothula Padmavathi, a senior leader of the CPI (Maoist) also known by aliases Kalpana, Mynakka, and Sujatha, has surrendered to Telangana Police, marking a major exit from the Maoist movement and entry into mainstream life. Sujatha, a Central Committee Member (CCM), was the widow of the late Maoist commander Kishenji, who was killed in a security operation in West Bengal in 2011.

Maoist Pothula Padmavathi (A) Sujatha Surrenders

Sujatha was a pioneer among Maoist revolutionaries who established guerrilla strongholds in the Dandakaranya region, reported Siaasat. Her ideology was influenced by her cousin Patel Sudhakar Reddy, a senior Maoist leader killed in 2009. With a bounty of Rs 1 crore, Sujatha was considered one of the most powerful and elusive figures within the Maoist hierarchy.


Known for her militant expertise, Sujatha trained top Naxal commanders, including Hidma, in firearms and jungle warfare. She held several leadership roles, notably as South Bastar sub-zonal in-charge and head of the Janathana Sarkar under the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC).

Her surrender comes in the wake of Operation Karegutta Hills, a coordinated offensive by Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Bastaria fighters, which neutralised 31 Maoists and reclaimed the strategic Karegutta Hill, previously a unified Maoist headquarters, as per Republic. Security forces also uncovered and destroyed over 200 bunkers and hideouts, along with caches of rations, medical supplies, and logistical materials.

This comes amid Telangana government's efforts to encourage the surrender of Maoists. Her move is seen as a significant morale boost for security forces and a potential signal for more cadres to follow suit.

ALSO READ: 'Urge All Outfits To Embark On Path Of Peace For Your Children's Future': PM Modi In Manipur

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maoist Telangana Telangana 
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Urge All Outfits To Embark On Path Of Peace For Your Children's Future': PM Modi In Manipur
'Urge All Outfits To Embark On Path Of Peace For Your Children's Future': PM Modi In Manipur
India
PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Rs 7,300 Cr In Churachandpur
PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Projects In Churachandpur
India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget