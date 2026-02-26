Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesTelanganaHyderabad: Sanitation Worker Earns ₹2 Lakh, More Than An IAS Officer; Salary Bill Quadruples

Hyderabad: Sanitation Worker Earns ₹2 Lakh, More Than An IAS Officer; Salary Bill Quadruples

Telangana’s salary and pension bill rises to ₹6,000 crore monthly; some staff earn more than IAS officers.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 12:32 PM (IST)

Hyderabad: A striking revelation emerged during a conference on the 16th Finance Commission recommendations organised by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) in Hyderabad. Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao on Wednesday said the state’s monthly salary and pension bill has increased fourfold over the past decade, reaching nearly ₹6,000 crore per month. 

He noted that the sharp rise in expenditure has led to an unusual situation where some senior sanitation workers and drivers are drawing higher salaries than IAS officers and even the Governor, significantly increasing the state’s financial burden. 

Salary and Pension Outgo Sees 300% Rise 

When Telangana was formed in 2014, the state’s monthly salary and pension expenditure stood at around ₹1,500 crore. Over the years, this figure has risen by nearly 300 per cent, crossing ₹6,000 crore per month. 

The Chief Secretary attributed this surge primarily to repeated pay revisions in the power sector and various government agencies. He pointed out that in the electricity department, even the salary of a Chief Engineer has reached ₹7 lakh per month. Meanwhile, sanitation workers with 30 years of service are earning nearly ₹2 lakh per month, and drivers are drawing over ₹1 lakh. 

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), nearly 2 per cent of regularised sanitation workers receive an average salary and allowances of ₹70,000, which is significantly higher than the ₹28,000 paid to entry-level employees. 

Pay Revisions and Allowances Driving the Spike 

According to officials, frequent pay revision commissions have played a major role in the escalation. The increase in ‘fitment’ percentages and dearness allowance has steadily raised fixed expenses. These revisions often align with election cycles, offering benefits to employees but sharply inflating the state’s committed expenditure. 

In particular, salary revisions in the power sector, which occur every four years, have significantly altered the pay structure, resulting in certain employees earning more than top administrative officials in the country. 

Mounting Financial Pressure on the State 

The disclosure highlights that a substantial portion of the state’s revenue is now absorbed by salaries and pensions alone. While higher earnings provide relief to employees, the disparity where sanitation workers and drivers out-earn senior officials raises serious administrative and fiscal concerns. 

With fixed expenses climbing rapidly, the Telangana government faces mounting challenges in allocating funds for development projects and launching new welfare schemes. 

Related Video

Breaking News: Amit Shah Vows to Clear Seemanchal of Illegal Immigrants, Highlights Govt Welfare

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
India News Telangana Hyderabad Telangana News Telangana’s Salary And Pension Bill
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Telangana
Hyderabad: Sanitation Worker Earns ₹2 Lakh, More Than An IAS Officer; Salary Bill Quadruples
Hyderabad: Sanitation Worker Earns ₹2 Lakh, More Than An IAS Officer; Salary Bill Quadruples
Telangana
Telangana Phone Tapping Case: SIT Issues First Notice To Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana Phone Tapping Case: SIT Issues First Notice To Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana
ABP Live EXCLUSIVE | Prashant Kishor Likely To Float New Party With K Kavitha As Telangana Talks Gather Pace
EXCLUSIVE | Prashant Kishor Likely To Float New Party With K Kavitha As Telangana Talks Gather Pace
Telangana
Congress Accuses BJP MP Arvind Of Communal Politics Over Nizamabad Renaming
Congress Accuses BJP MP Arvind Of Communal Politics Over Nizamabad Renaming
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Breaking News: Amit Shah Vows to Clear Seemanchal of Illegal Immigrants, Highlights Govt Welfare
ALERT: Jaipur Clashes Leave Youths Injured in Sword and Stick Attack, Suspects Arrested
EXCLUSIVE: SC Flags NCERT Over Judicial Chapter, “Apology Alone Not Enough”
Breaking News: Industrialist Anil Ambani Faces ED Questioning in Multi-Crore Financial Scam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget