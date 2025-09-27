The Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) on Saturday launched a statewide campaign by releasing the Congress Dues Card, highlighting what it described as the Congress-led state government’s failures ahead of the upcoming local body elections. The card aims to remind voters of pending welfare dues and unfulfilled promises.

BRS Launches "Congress Dues Card" Campaign

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao unveiled the campaign, asserting that the card lists lapses in key sectors and alleges that the government owes Rs 55,000 to every woman in the state. The card references the Congress promise of Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women; after 22 months in office, the Revanth Reddy-led government is said to have failed to pay this amount.

BRS leaders, led by the party's working president KT Rama Rao, launch Congress Due Card.



BRS says Congress gave Guarantee Cards assuring 6 guarantees within 100 days. Even after 700 days, those 6 guarantees are not implemented. BRS will distribute 2 crore Congress Due Cards… pic.twitter.com/SkOrUytvRp — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025



It also highlights other unfulfilled promises, including the old age pension hike, which BRS claims still leaves each pensioner Rs 44,000 short, and the promised pension increase for physically challenged persons to Rs 6,000. Under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak Scheme, one tola of gold was promised to newly married women, totaling around 8 lakh tolas of gold to over 8 lakh women in the past 22 months, according to the party.

Rama Rao, speaking in the presence of former ministers, urged the people of Telangana to hold Congress accountable in the local body elections and the Jubilee Hills bypoll. He said the Congress had issued Guarantee Cards promising six assurances to be fulfilled within 100 days, but even after 700 days, none of these guarantees have been implemented. As part of the campaign, BRS plans to distribute 2 crore Congress Dues Cards statewide.

The card lists pending payments under various schemes, including Rythu Bharosa for farmers and tenant farmers, payments for farm labourers, and dues under the Mahalaxmi Scheme for women. It urges citizens to question Congress leaders seeking votes about these unfulfilled promises.