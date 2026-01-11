Congress Accuses BJP MP Arvind Of Communal Politics Over Nizamabad Renaming

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Sama Ram Mohan Reddy on Saturday slammed BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's statement regarding the renaming of Nizamabad as Indur, calling it "provocative" and "communal politics."

Speaking with ANI, Reddy alleged Arvind is diverting attention from his failure to develop his constituency, saying he "failed to bring even a single penny" to Nizamabad.

"These are all provocative statements. They are resorting to communal politics... Dharmapuri Arvind should be Adharmapuri Arvind, who failed to bring even a single penny to his own parliamentary constituency... To hide from all those promises, he is retorting to such dirty politics," said Reddy.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Sravan Dasoju also termed the renewed debate over renaming places as a misplaced political priority.

He said, "A common trend among politicians these days is to change names. People vote for them to carry out development work, but they seem more interested in renaming districts, lanes, and schemes," Dasoju said.

He asserted that such "name-change politics" would neither eradicate poverty nor address the everyday problems faced by citizens.

Nizamabad Member of Parliament Dharmapuri Arvind recently stated that the BJP would change the district's name, arguing that names associated with the Nizam era reflect a painful past. Addressing party workers, Arvind said such names symbolise oppression and suffering and should be replaced to reflect cultural pride and nationalist identity.

Backing the statement, Telangana BJP State President Ramchander Rao said the party stands firmly with its Nizamabad MP. "Our Nizamabad MP has given a statement that if the BJP comes to power, we will change the name of Nizamabad to Indur. The BJP is with him," Rao said.

Rao added that the proposal is not limited to Nizamabad alone. He said several places across Telangana continue to carry names given during the Nizam rule, which he alleged was marked by atrocities. "These names remind us of that period. That is the reason they need to be changed. Not only Nizamabad, but there are also many cities in Telangana whose names have to be changed," he said.

