Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Alerts 17 Districts, Heavy Rain Likely Till Nov 24

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several Tamil Nadu districts under orange and yellow alerts as intermittent rain, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to persist over the next few hours. The warnings come amid steady showers already sweeping across southern and eastern parts of the state.

According to the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), districts such as Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Thoothukkudi and Tirunelveli will continue to experience moderate rainfall paired with thunderstorms. With slippery stretches and stagnant water expected, these districts have been categorised under an orange alert.

Tamil Nadu To Receive Heavy Rain Through The Weekend

Widespread rain has been recorded across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal since Friday morning. The IMD has projected heavy rainfall at isolated locations until November 24, especially in southern and delta districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal.

A broader yellow alert has also been put in place for several districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Madurai, Theni, Villupuram, Salem and Vellore. Commuters in these regions may face slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging and reduced road grip.

Cyclonic Circulation Drives Weather Activity

Meteorologists attribute the ongoing rainfall to a developing system over the Strait of Malacca. An upper air cyclonic circulation has triggered the formation of a low-pressure area stretching into the South Andaman Sea. This system is expected to strengthen into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by November 24 as it moves west-northwestwards.

Strong Winds Reported In Southern TN Districts

The Chennai RMC also noted gusty conditions across the southern belt, with wind speeds reaching 41–61 km/h in several locations. Eastern districts under yellow alert recorded relatively moderate but persistent winds, adding to concerns for residents and motorists.

In all, alerts have been issued for 17 districts, including four placed under orange alert until late afternoon. Over the next 48 hours, light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are expected to occur intermittently across the warned regions.