The opening day of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session was overshadowed by controversy as Governor R. N. Ravi on Tuesday walked out of the House without delivering the customary address prepared by the State government for the third year in a row. The unprecedented move followed a confrontation over protocol, triggering sharp exchanges between Raj Bhavan and the ruling dispensation.

The Governor objected to the absence of the national anthem along with the Tamil Thai Vaazthu (Tamil Anthem) at the start of proceedings, citing this as the reason for his refusal to read the address. He was formally received at the Assembly premises by Speaker M. Appavu and senior officials before tensions escalated on the floor of the House.

Tamil Nadu Governor Walks Out Of Assembly

On Tuesday, Speaker Appavu reportedly requested the Governor to follow established convention by reading the prepared address, noting that only elected members are entitled to express views during the session. The Governor, however, alleged that his microphone was turned off during the exchange.

Amid the disagreement, Ravi alleged, “I am insulted,” and exited the chamber without delivering the address, marking the third consecutive year he has declined to perform the constitutional duty on the opening day of the session, as reported by Deccan Herald.

Government Condemns Governor’s Conduct

Soon after the walkout, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin moved a resolution in the Assembly strongly criticising the Governor’s actions. The House adopted the resolution, with Stalin declaring the government’s prepared address as read.

The Chief Minister accused Ravi of showing disrespect to the Assembly and violating long-standing democratic traditions. He also alleged that the Governor had repeatedly made public remarks that portrayed the State government in a negative light, undermining its authority and mandate.

Raj Bhavan Pushes Back

Hours later, Raj Bhavan released a detailed statement defending the Governor’s decision to leave the House. The statement claimed that Ravi’s microphone was repeatedly switched off and that he was not allowed to speak, forcing him to walk out.

The Governor’s office further argued that the government’s address failed to reflect several serious social concerns. It alleged that issues such as atrocities against Dalits, sexual violence against Dalit women, and other pressing matters were ignored in the speech prepared by the State, as per Times of India.

Allegations On Governance & Economy

In its response, Raj Bhavan also questioned the State government’s claim of securing investments worth Rs 12 lakh crore, describing many memorandums of understanding as “mere paperwork.” It claimed Tamil Nadu had slipped from fourth to sixth position in foreign direct investment rankings.

The statement flagged additional omissions, including women’s safety, a rise in child sexual abuse cases under the POCSO Act, drug-related suicides among youth, delays in Gram Panchayat elections, vacant teaching posts, deterioration in education standards, thousands of temples without trustee boards, and difficulties faced by MSMEs.

The release concluded by accusing the State government of ignoring the national anthem and failing to uphold its constitutional responsibilities, deepening an already strained relationship between Raj Bhavan and Fort St. George.