HomeStatesTamil NaduFoxconn Investment Row: Firm Denies ‘New’ Rs 15,000 Cr Deal In Tamil Nadu; Opposition Cries DMK Lies

Tamil Nadu Minister T.R.B. Rajaa said a delegation led by Foxconn’s India representative Robert Wu met Chief Minister MK Stalin and reaffirmed plans for a project worth around Rs 15,000 crore.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A public spat has erupted between Tamil Nadu government and electronics major Foxconn after state ministers hailed a Rs 15,000-crore investment that the company says was not discussed as a new commitment. The exchange has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and prompted calls for greater clarity over the talks held in Chennai. 

Foxconn Row: Govt Says Commitment Agreed

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and other state officials said a delegation led by Foxconn’s India representative Robert Wu met Chief Minister MK Stalin and reaffirmed plans for a project worth around Rs 15,000 crore that would create roughly 14,000 high-value jobs in the state. Rajaa has publicly defended the announcement and described it as a major boost for the state’s electronics and advanced manufacturing push. 


Foxconn, however, issued a clarification saying it had not discussed any new investments during the meeting. The company confirmed the meeting with the Chief Minister’s Office but said no fresh commitment was made, prompting questions about whether the government was announcing an existing or previously discussed plan as a new deal. 

Opposition Slams DMK-Govt On Discrepancy

Opposition leaders were quick to seize on Foxconn’s statement. PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss labelled the episode “a bag of lies,” demanding a white paper on the investment claims. AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan accused the ruling DMK of “hoodwinking” the public and urged accountability ahead of the 2026 polls. The controversy has become a fresh political flashpoint in the state. 

Kovai Sathyan claimed, "DMK is a party which survives only on lies. All their achievements are nothing but blatant lies. The Foxconn investment of Rs 15,000 crores claimed by the Industry Minister, TRB Raja, stands exposed. Foxconn has refused the claim by the Tamil Nadu government. It's such a shame. MK Stalin and his minister should hang their head in shame for lying to the people of Tamil Nadu."

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
