ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025: Kavitha Krishnamurthy To Bring The ’90s Magic of Music Alive

ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025: ABP Network is all set to roll out the third edition of its flagship “Southern Rising Summit 2025”, returning this year with the forward-looking theme, “Ready for the Future: Innovation, Transformation, Inspiration.” The summit aims to spotlight South India’s growing influence, offering an insightful exploration of the political, cultural, and economic shifts reshaping the region’s role on the national stage.

To be held on 25 November at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, the event is shaping up to be a vibrant blend of political insight and cultural celebration. While policymakers like Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Telangana’s BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao take center stage in policy discussions, the summit also spotlights South India’s soft power. One of the most anticipated moments is the appearance of legendary playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, who will lead a session titled “Magic of Music: The 90s Swag.” Her presence promises to evoke nostalgia and remind audiences of an era defined by timeless melodies.

The title Magic of Music: The 90s Swag hints at an immersive journey through her golden years — an era when her voice became the soundtrack to India’s cinematic romance. Audiences can expect her to reflect on her iconic hits, her journey in playback singing, and what made the ‘90s a transformative decade in Indian music.

Kavita Krishnamurthy: The voice that defined a decade

Kavita Krishnamurthy (born Sharada Krishnamurti) is widely regarded as one of the defining female playback voices of the 1990s.

Her training in Hindustani classical music and early exposure to Rabindra Sangeet set her on a path rich with musical discipline—and soulful emotion.

Rise to prominence

Her career breakthrough came through her collaborations with the composer duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal, and her early performances for jingles caught the attention of Manna Dey—a turning point that helped her transition to playback singing.

By the mid-90s, she was delivering one hit after another: “Pyaar Hua Chupke Se” from 1942: A Love Story, “Mera Piya Ghar Aaya” from Yaraana, “Aaj Main Upar” from Khamoshi: The Musical—songs that cemented her reputation.

Her unique timbre and emotive delivery earned her consecutive Filmfare Awards during this peak period.

Versatility and global reach

But Kavita’s voice was not limited to Bollywood romance. Over her decades-long career, she has recorded thousands of songs (across more than a dozen languages), worked with composers ranging from A. R. Rahman to Ismail Darbar, and even performed on the global stage.

Her concerts have taken her to prestigious venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, Madison Square Garden, and The Kennedy Center, showcasing her ability to bridge classical, western, and fusion music.

Her legacy and impact

Kavita’s contribution to Indian music has been recognized with multiple honors, including four Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Awards and the Padma Shri in 2005.

Her marriage to violin virtuoso L. Subramaniam in 1999 opened up new musical vistas: together, they founded the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts in Bengaluru and collaborated on fusion projects across the world.

In recent years, she has also served as a mentor and judge on various music reality shows, passing on her profound musical wisdom to a new generation.

ABP Southern Rising Summit

Since its inception, the Southern Rising Summit has become a definitive stage for understanding the momentum behind South India’s remarkable ascent. The southern states have distinguished themselves with economic dynamism powered by advanced manufacturing, a thriving IT ecosystem, and rapid strides in artificial intelligence. Their achievements in education, healthcare, demographic planning, and increasing female workforce participation further reinforce the region’s reputation as a benchmark for inclusive, future-ready development.

As ABP Network unveils the 2025 edition, the mission remains unchanged — to spotlight a region that consistently breaks new ground, embraces change with confidence, and sets the pace for the rest of the nation.