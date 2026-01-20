‘They Ruined Punjab’: CM Mann Targets Congress, Akali Dal And BJP In Ajnala

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday accused the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party of collectively “looting Punjab” for decades, alleging that their misrule hollowed out the state’s institutions and forced generations of youth to seek opportunities abroad.





Speaking after laying the foundation stone of a Rs 15 crore Government Degree College in Ajnala’s border belt, the Chief Minister said the new institution symbolises the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s resolve to rebuild Rangla Punjab through education, opportunity and public participation.

‘Every Punjabi Must Contribute To Rebuild Rangla Punjab’

The Chief Minister said that while the state government would provide every possible facility, it was equally important for citizens to contribute according to their capacity.





“We must come together to rebuild Rangla Punjab so that our children aren’t forced to go abroad,” Mann said, adding that collective effort was essential to reverse decades of decline.

‘Opposition Has No Vision For Punjab’

CM Mann said infighting among traditional parties reflected their lack of an agenda for public welfare.





“The opposition has no vision for Punjab. They are only waiting for their turn to loot the people and the state’s resources,” he said, asserting that Punjabis were wise enough to see through such politics and would not allow these forces to succeed.





He urged people to remain cautious of what he described as opportunistic and power-hungry leaders, stating that the sole aim of these parties was to exploit Punjab and its people.

Rs 15 Crore College In Ajnala Border Belt

Referring to the project inaugurated, the Chief Minister said a co-educational Government Degree College is being built in Bikraur village, located along the international border.

“This college will ensure that youth from the border area can pursue higher education close to their homes,” he said, adding that ₹15 crore would be spent on the institution, which will be constructed on 15 acres of land.

He expressed gratitude to the Bikraur village panchayat and residents for donating land for the project.

Courses, Capacity And Student Benefits

The Chief Minister said students from around 50 nearby villages would benefit, with over 2,000 students expected to enrol in the coming years.

“The institution will offer courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Skills,” he said, expressing confidence that the college would play a transformative role in shaping the future of youth, especially girls, in the border region.

Mann announced that students from the village that donated land would receive free education at the college. He said the institution would be named after revered scholar Baba Ghamchuk Ji as a mark of respect.

Tackling Migration And Employment

Highlighting the issue of youth migration, the Chief Minister said negativity among young people must be addressed to encourage reverse migration.

“Previous governments ruined the system, forcing youth to look outside the country,” he said, adding that it was a matter of pride that the present government had provided regular jobs to more than 63,000 youth purely on the basis of merit.

Relief For Border Farmers

Addressing concerns of border residents, CM Mann said the Punjab government was making sustained efforts for their welfare, calling them true patriots.

He said the Central Government had given in-principle approval to shift the border fence closer to the international boundary, allowing unhindered cultivation of thousands of acres of farmland lying beyond the fencing along the 532 km India–Pakistan border.

“Farmers were earlier forced to cross the fence under BSF escort to access their fields. After persistent efforts, this long-pending issue has finally seen progress,” he said.

Leaders Hail Education Push

Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains said Punjab has emerged as a national frontrunner in education under the current government.

“This upcoming project will transform the destiny of youth in this border district,” he said, calling it a historic day made possible by the Chief Minister’s vision.

Senior AAP leader and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia said the college fulfilled a long-standing demand, noting that there was no college within a 70-km radius of Ajnala earlier.

“We believe in delivering on every promise, and this college reflects that commitment,” he said.

The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Harbhajan Singh ETO, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, and other party leaders and local representatives.