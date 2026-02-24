Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjabPunjab Launches 'Meri Rasoi Yojna' To Boost Food Security For 40 Lakh Families

Punjab Launches 'Meri Rasoi Yojna' To Boost Food Security For 40 Lakh Families

Punjab launches 'Meri Rasoi Yojna' to provide free quarterly food kits to 40 lakh families, strengthening food and nutrition security across the state from April.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 10:29 AM (IST)

In a major welfare push, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday unveiled the ‘Meri Rasoi Yojna’, a large-scale initiative designed to strengthen food and nutrition security across the state. Beginning in April, nearly 40 lakh families will receive free quarterly food kits—over and above the wheat already supplied under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The announcement marks one of the most extensive efforts of its kind in Punjab, with the state government positioning the scheme as a decisive step toward ensuring that no household is left behind.

'A Moral Responsibility, Not Just A Promise'

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann underscored that his government remains committed to welfare-driven governance. He said the administration “knows how to generate resources for people’s welfare schemes” and operates with “honesty and vision.”

More importantly, he framed access to nutritious food as a moral obligation. Ensuring that every child receives adequate nutrition, he stressed, is not merely a political commitment—it is a duty. He also signaled that the upcoming state Budget will expand pro-people measures further, aiming to protect the interests of all sections of society.

Honouring Punjab’s Agricultural Legacy

Reflecting on Punjab’s historic contribution to India’s food security, the Chief Minister praised the resilience and dedication of the state’s farmers. For decades, he noted, Punjab has played a central role in ensuring that the country remains self-reliant in food production.

“The hardworking and resilient farmers of Punjab have worked tirelessly to ensure that no one in the country sleeps hungry. Our state has always led from the front in feeding the nation,” he said.

Yet, despite this legacy, some families within Punjab continue to struggle with daily meals. Recognising these challenges, the government has introduced the ‘Meri Rasoi Yojna’ to provide additional support where it is needed most.

What The Free Food Kit Will Include

Under the scheme, each eligible family will receive a quarterly food kit containing essential household staples intended for monthly consumption. The kit will include:

  • Two kilograms of lentils
  • Two kilograms of sugar
  • One kilogram of salt
  • 200 grams of turmeric powder
  • One litre of mustard oil

These supplies will be distributed in addition to the wheat already provided under the NFSA, ensuring broader nutritional coverage for beneficiaries.

Markfed To Oversee Distribution

To streamline implementation, the state has designated Markfed as the nodal agency for the scheme. The Food and Civil Supplies Department will provide the kits free of cost, while a structured distribution mechanism has been put in place to ensure timely and efficient delivery.

Chief Minister Mann assured that the government has established a robust system to avoid logistical disruptions and ensure that benefits reach the intended households without delay.

Focus On Nutrition And Quality Control

Beyond food access, the scheme aims to improve nutritional security—especially for children. By supplementing wheat with essential items like pulses and cooking oil, the government intends to enhance dietary diversity across households.

“This initiative will ensure that every child in the state has access to nutritious food,” the Chief Minister said, reiterating the broader goal of strengthening nutrition standards across Punjab.

He also made it clear that quality would not be compromised. Strict checks will be enforced on all items supplied, and any complaints regarding poor quality or irregular distribution will invite firm action.

Distribution To Begin In April

The rollout is set to begin in April, with kits distributed free of cost every quarter. The Chief Minister described the initiative as part of a broader series of welfare-oriented decisions taken by his government.

Interestingly, he pointed out that the scheme was not part of the party’s election manifesto. Instead, he called it a responsibility the government chose to shoulder in response to the needs of the people.

Related Video

Kishtwar News: 7 Militants Killed in 30 Days as Army Strikes JeM Module in Jammu & Kashmir

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Singh Mann Punjab Meri Rasoi Yojna Punjab Free Ration Scheme Punjab Food Kit Scheme National Food Security Act Punjab
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Punjab
Punjab Launches 'Meri Rasoi Yojna' To Boost Food Security For 40 Lakh Families
Punjab Launches 'Meri Rasoi Yojna' To Boost Food Security For 40 Lakh Families
Punjab
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (23.02.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. E-77858
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (23.02.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. E-77858
Punjab
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (22.02.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. B-64817
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (22.02.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. B-64817
Punjab
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (21.02.2026): DEAR 50 JACKAL SATURDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. B 53770
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (21.02.2026): DEAR 50 JACKAL SATURDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. B 53770
Advertisement

Videos

Aviation Tragedy: Air Ambulance Crashes in Chatra, All 7 Onboard Killed
Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget