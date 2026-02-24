Punjab Launches 'Meri Rasoi Yojna' To Boost Food Security For 40 Lakh Families

In a major welfare push, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday unveiled the ‘Meri Rasoi Yojna’, a large-scale initiative designed to strengthen food and nutrition security across the state. Beginning in April, nearly 40 lakh families will receive free quarterly food kits—over and above the wheat already supplied under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The announcement marks one of the most extensive efforts of its kind in Punjab, with the state government positioning the scheme as a decisive step toward ensuring that no household is left behind.

'A Moral Responsibility, Not Just A Promise'

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann underscored that his government remains committed to welfare-driven governance. He said the administration “knows how to generate resources for people’s welfare schemes” and operates with “honesty and vision.”

More importantly, he framed access to nutritious food as a moral obligation. Ensuring that every child receives adequate nutrition, he stressed, is not merely a political commitment—it is a duty. He also signaled that the upcoming state Budget will expand pro-people measures further, aiming to protect the interests of all sections of society.

Honouring Punjab’s Agricultural Legacy

Reflecting on Punjab’s historic contribution to India’s food security, the Chief Minister praised the resilience and dedication of the state’s farmers. For decades, he noted, Punjab has played a central role in ensuring that the country remains self-reliant in food production.

“The hardworking and resilient farmers of Punjab have worked tirelessly to ensure that no one in the country sleeps hungry. Our state has always led from the front in feeding the nation,” he said.

Yet, despite this legacy, some families within Punjab continue to struggle with daily meals. Recognising these challenges, the government has introduced the ‘Meri Rasoi Yojna’ to provide additional support where it is needed most.

What The Free Food Kit Will Include

Under the scheme, each eligible family will receive a quarterly food kit containing essential household staples intended for monthly consumption. The kit will include:

Two kilograms of lentils

Two kilograms of sugar

One kilogram of salt

200 grams of turmeric powder

One litre of mustard oil

These supplies will be distributed in addition to the wheat already provided under the NFSA, ensuring broader nutritional coverage for beneficiaries.

Markfed To Oversee Distribution

To streamline implementation, the state has designated Markfed as the nodal agency for the scheme. The Food and Civil Supplies Department will provide the kits free of cost, while a structured distribution mechanism has been put in place to ensure timely and efficient delivery.

Chief Minister Mann assured that the government has established a robust system to avoid logistical disruptions and ensure that benefits reach the intended households without delay.

Focus On Nutrition And Quality Control

Beyond food access, the scheme aims to improve nutritional security—especially for children. By supplementing wheat with essential items like pulses and cooking oil, the government intends to enhance dietary diversity across households.

“This initiative will ensure that every child in the state has access to nutritious food,” the Chief Minister said, reiterating the broader goal of strengthening nutrition standards across Punjab.

He also made it clear that quality would not be compromised. Strict checks will be enforced on all items supplied, and any complaints regarding poor quality or irregular distribution will invite firm action.

Distribution To Begin In April

The rollout is set to begin in April, with kits distributed free of cost every quarter. The Chief Minister described the initiative as part of a broader series of welfare-oriented decisions taken by his government.

Interestingly, he pointed out that the scheme was not part of the party’s election manifesto. Instead, he called it a responsibility the government chose to shoulder in response to the needs of the people.