‘Bigger Threat Than Farm Laws’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Proposed India–US Trade Agreement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday raised strong concerns over the proposed India–United States trade agreement, warning that it could damage India's agricultural sector even more severely than the three controversial farm laws that sparked a massive farmers' movement in recent years.

Speaking in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha while concluding a debate on a resolution introduced by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Mann argued that allowing subsidised American agricultural products into Indian markets would make it extremely difficult for domestic farmers to compete. Following the debate, the Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the proposed trade deal.

'A Threat To Agricultural Sovereignty'

Addressing lawmakers, Mann described the agreement as a serious threat to India's agricultural independence. He warned that opening the country's farm sector to foreign competition could leave Indian farmers vulnerable.

"The India–US agreement is even more dangerous than the three controversial farm laws brought by the Modi government and can severely harm India's agriculture," Mann said. Drawing a historical comparison, he added, "Earlier the East India Company captured and plundered India, and now the 'West India Company' has started infiltrating the country. Agriculture must be kept completely outside this agreement."

States Not Consulted, Says CM

The Chief Minister also questioned the process behind the proposed pact, saying state governments had not been consulted or informed about the negotiations.

"No state government has been consulted or even informed about the India–US agreement so far," he said. "It is unclear what compulsion the Prime Minister has in this matter. One begins to wonder whether India's decisions are now being influenced by the White House and whether the remote of the Union government is in foreign hands."

Mann also referred to how certain major developments are communicated, saying it raises concerns about governance. "When the India–Pakistan ceasefire took place, the information was first shared by Donald Trump through a tweet, and India came to know about it later. This situation reflects poorly on the functioning of the government," he said.

Fears Over Impact On Crop Prices And Diversification

Highlighting potential economic consequences, Mann said the agreement could disrupt ongoing efforts to diversify crops in Punjab.

He noted that cheaper imports of feed substitutes such as DDGS and soybean oil could drive down the prices of maize and soybean grown in India. "Even if cotton imports are controlled through quotas, they may still exert downward pressure on prices and affect cotton farmers in Punjab's Malwa region," he said.

Punjab currently cultivates around 1.25 lakh hectares of maize, while cotton is grown on nearly 2.5 lakh acres. According to Mann, large-scale imports of US agricultural products could directly affect farmers dependent on these crops.

Concerns Over GMOs And Agricultural Ecosystem

The Chief Minister also warned that easing certain non-tariff barriers might allow the entry of genetically modified material and increase the risk of pests, plant diseases, and invasive weeds.

"Such developments could pose a serious threat to Punjab's agricultural ecosystem," Mann cautioned.

Differences Between US And Indian Farming

Mann stressed that the structure of agriculture in the United States is vastly different from that in India, making competition unequal.

"Agriculture in the United States operates on large landholdings with higher subsidies and economies of scale, allowing producers to export at lower prices," he said. "In such a situation, farmers in Punjab will find it extremely difficult to compete with American agricultural products."

He added that the average American farmer owns around 500 acres of land, while farmers in Punjab typically have two to two-and-a-half acres. Additionally, he said US farmers receive about 35% more subsidies than their Indian counterparts.

Seed Patents Could Affect Farmers

Mann also raised concerns about intellectual property provisions that could be part of the agreement. According to him, such provisions might restrict farmers from saving seeds for the next crop season.

"Farmers may not be allowed to save seeds as they could fall under patent protection," he said. "Farmers would effectively become customers of multinational corporations, and seed dealers would have to obtain fresh licences. This agreement could open the door for foreign companies to dominate the agricultural sector."

Criticism Of Centre's Policies

During his address, the Chief Minister also criticised the Union government on several issues, including agricultural funding and foreign policy.

He pointed out that agriculture once received about 25% of the Union Budget, but the allocation has now dropped to around 7%. Mann also claimed that while Indian fruits and agricultural products undergo strict testing abroad, imports from the US are often cleared through laboratories approved there.

He further alleged that opposition voices in Parliament are often suppressed when they raise critical issues.

Remarks On Governance And Federal Relations

Mann said Punjab has repeatedly faced neglect from the Centre. He cited examples such as the lack of sufficient financial assistance during floods and the withholding of funds related to the Rural Development Fund (RDF), GST, and the National Health Mission.

He also stated that attempts to take control of Chandigarh and Panjab University would not be accepted.

According to Mann, many decisions within the central government appear to be concentrated in the hands of only two leaders — the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

Call For Farmers And Experts To Unite

Concluding his speech, the Chief Minister urged farmers' unions, agricultural experts, and intellectuals to come together and raise their voices against the proposed agreement.

"It is the need of the hour to protect the future of Indian agriculture," he said. "Otherwise, the Union government will plunder the rights of the country and its people and mortgage them before the US. Such a dastardly act is neither acceptable nor desirable."

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha subsequently unanimously passed a resolution condemning the proposed India–US trade agreement.