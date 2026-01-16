Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesPunjabPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pushes For Stronger Trade, Investment Ties With British Columbia

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pushes For Stronger Trade, Investment Ties With British Columbia

During a meeting with British Columbia Premier David Eby, the Chief Minister said Canada has remained a key partner for India and Punjab over the years.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday emphasised the need to further strengthen trade and investment relations with Canada, particularly with the province of British Columbia, to unlock mutually beneficial economic opportunities.

During a meeting with British Columbia Premier David Eby, the Chief Minister said Canada has remained a key partner for India and Punjab over the years. “Canada has always been a strong partner for India and Punjab, and we deeply value this relationship. We appreciate the strong trade and investment ties between Canada and Punjab and look forward to strengthening this foundation further,” Mann said.


Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pushes For Stronger Trade, Investment Ties With British Columbia

He added, “Punjab is fully prepared and enthusiastic to collaborate with Canadian businesses in sectors of mutual importance.”

Punjab Highlights Strengths As Investment Destination

Showcasing Punjab’s economic potential, the Chief Minister said the state offers strong opportunities in agro-processing, textiles, engineering goods, IT services and renewable energy. “With robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce proficient in the English language, Punjab offers an ideal destination for Canadian investors,” he said.


Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pushes For Stronger Trade, Investment Ties With British Columbia

Mann further pointed out that Punjab ranks among the leading states in the country in Ease of Doing Business. “Through Invest Punjab, we provide a single-window clearance system along with comprehensive investor support,” he added.

Agriculture, Food Processing Align With BC Expertise

Referring to sectoral synergies, the Chief Minister said British Columbia’s expertise closely aligns with Punjab’s development priorities. “British Columbia’s strengths in sustainable farming, food security, and greenhouse technologies align perfectly with Punjab’s agricultural modernisation goals,” Mann said.


Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pushes For Stronger Trade, Investment Ties With British Columbia

He noted that opportunities exist in precision farming, post-harvest systems and value-added food processing.

Education, Healthcare And Renewable Energy Partnerships

On education, the Chief Minister said collaboration with Canadian universities in research and vocational training could be transformative. “Education and skill development is another promising area where partnerships with Canadian universities can have a transformative impact,” he said.


Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pushes For Stronger Trade, Investment Ties With British Columbia

Highlighting healthcare and life sciences, Mann said Canadian firms could explore opportunities in pharmaceuticals, medical devices and telemedicine. He added that renewable energy remains a shared priority, with scope for joint ventures in solar parks and bio-energy projects.

IT, Manufacturing And Export Opportunities

Speaking on technology, the Chief Minister said Punjab offers strong potential for collaboration in cyber security, artificial intelligence and agri-tech. He also highlighted manufacturing and engineering as high-potential sectors, noting that Canada’s expertise in agricultural machinery and precision engineering could integrate well with Punjab’s industrial clusters.


Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pushes For Stronger Trade, Investment Ties With British Columbia

Mann said Punjab’s agricultural exports such as wheat, rice, kinnow, litchi and processed food products are in demand in Canada, supported by the large Indian diaspora. He also proposed collaboration in textiles, inviting Canadian companies to partner in producing high-quality textiles and apparel.

Diaspora Role And Investor Summit Invitation

Stressing the role of the Punjabi diaspora in Canada, Mann said it serves as a vital bridge for commercial and cultural exchange. He invited Canada to participate as a Partner Country at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026.


Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pushes For Stronger Trade, Investment Ties With British Columbia

“PPIS 2026 will include special business delegations, sectoral sessions, and high-level roundtable conferences, further strengthening trade and cultural exchange,” he said.


Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pushes For Stronger Trade, Investment Ties With British Columbia

The Chief Minister also invited leading Canadian universities to explore establishing campuses in Mohali, calling it a growing education and skill development hub. He said Punjab aims to attract Canadian technology and service companies to set up IT, ITeS operations and Global Capability Centres in Mohali.


Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pushes For Stronger Trade, Investment Ties With British Columbia

Assuring full support, Mann said, “We will provide tailor-made investment facilitation to Canadian investors.” He invited Canadian delegations to attend the Punjab Investor Summit scheduled from March 13 to 15, 2026, at Plaksha University, Mohali.

British Columbia Premier Welcomes Closer Engagement

Thanking the Punjab government for the hospitality, British Columbia Premier David Eby said, “The hospitality extended by Punjab has made my visit truly memorable.”

Highlighting people-to-people ties, he said, “Punjab always resides in the hearts of Punjabis living in British Columbia, and this relationship between our people should be further strengthened.”

Expressing interest in deeper cooperation, the Premier added, “We are keen to strengthen business ties with Punjab and will work to explore opportunities for mutual exchange in areas such as skill development, energy, and other sectors.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What sectors in Punjab are highlighted as attractive for Canadian investment?

Punjab offers strong opportunities in agro-processing, textiles, engineering goods, IT services, and renewable energy. The state is also looking at collaborations in agriculture, food processing, education, healthcare, life sciences, and manufacturing.

How does Punjab facilitate investment for Canadian businesses?

Punjab ranks high in Ease of Doing Business and offers a single-window clearance system through Invest Punjab. They also provide comprehensive investor support and tailor-made investment facilitation.

What specific areas of collaboration are being explored with British Columbia?

British Columbia's expertise in sustainable farming, food security, and greenhouse technologies aligns with Punjab's agricultural goals. There are also opportunities in precision farming, post-harvest systems, and value-added food processing.

What role does the Punjabi diaspora play in strengthening ties with Canada?

The Punjabi diaspora in Canada serves as a vital bridge for commercial and cultural exchange. Their presence supports demand for Punjabi agricultural exports and fosters collaboration opportunities.

