Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjab[OUT] Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (12.01.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (SHORTLY) - 1st Prize 25 LAKH

[OUT] Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (12.01.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (SHORTLY) - 1st Prize 25 LAKH

Punjab State Lottery Result Monday: An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Punjab State Lottery draws are declared around 6 PM.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 05:03 PM (IST)

LIVE

[OUT] Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (12.01.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED 1st Prize 25 LAKH Lottery Jackpot News punjab news updates [OUT] Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (12.01.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (SHORTLY) - 1st Prize 25 LAKH
Punjab State Lottery Sambad Result Monday
Source : Punjab Lottery Official Website

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Monday (January 12, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.

Punjab State Lottery operates under:

Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 (Central Law)

Punjab State Lottery Rules, framed by the state government

These laws ensure:

Government supervision

Fixed draw schedules

Transparent prize distribution

Protection of participants from fraud

NOTE: Only the state government or its authorized distributors are allowed to conduct draws.

As public participation increased, Punjab expanded its lottery offerings:

Introduction of Multiple Schemes

Punjab launched:

Weekly lotteries

Monthly lotteries

Festival Bumper lotteries

These attracted players due to:

Affordable ticket prices

Transparent prize structures

Increasing jackpot amounts

Bumper Lottery Era

A major milestone in Punjab State Lottery history was the introduction of Bumper Lotteries, especially during festivals such as:

Diwali

Lohri

Baisakhi

New Year

Key Features:

Jackpot prizes reaching ₹1 crore to ₹10+ crore

Nationwide ticket sales (where permitted)

Massive public attention and media coverage

NOTE: These bumper draws made Punjab Lottery one of the most recognized state lotteries in India.

The Punjab State Lottery is one of 13 Indian states where government-run lotteries are allowed by the central Lotteries Regulation Act of 1998. The primary goal is to generate income for the state government. The lottery department, a division of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, is responsible for managing schemes, draws, and prize distributions. The Punjab government only conducts traditional, paper lotteries; it does not provide online lottery programs. The Punjab State Lotteries' Directorate is located in Chandigarh's Sector 33A. For real-time results updates, stay tuned and follow ABP LIVE below. To see the complete list of winners, refresh the page and scroll down.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Punjab Lottery Monday Punjab State Lottery Monday Punjab Lottery Result Monday Punjab Lottery Monday Result Punjab Lottery Monday Live Punjab Lottery Dear Monday Punjab Lottery Weekly Monday Punjab Lottery Monday Timing Punjab Lottery Monday Result Today Punjab Lottery Official Result Monday Punjab Lottery Bumper Monday Punjab Lottery Sambad Monday Punjab Lottery PDF Result Monday Punjab Lottery Winning Number Monday DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 6PM
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BMC Polls: Raj Thackeray Crosses Limits, Calls Annamalai ‘Rasmalai' & ‘Lungi-Pungi’
BMC Polls: Raj Thackeray Crosses Limits, Calls Annamalai ‘Rasmalai' & ‘Lungi-Pungi’
News
‘Anomaly’ Detected: ISRO Updates On India’s First 2026 Satellite Launch, PSLV Outcome Unclear
‘Anomaly’ Detected: ISRO Updates On India’s First 2026 Satellite Launch, PSLV Outcome Unclear
India
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
World
Pakistan Positioning Itself As ‘Leader’ Of Muslim World: Asim Munir’s Arms Push Sparks Alarm
Pakistan Positioning Itself As 'Leader' Of Muslim World: Asim Munir’s Arms Push Sparks Alarm
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget