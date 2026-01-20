Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesPunjabOperation Prahaar: Punjab Police Step Up War On Gangsters, Round Up Over 1,300 Aides On Day One

Operation Prahaar: Punjab Police Step Up War On Gangsters, Round Up Over 1,300 Aides On Day One

"A 72 hour long massive crackdown under 'Operation Prahaar' is already underway across the state," the DGP said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 11:12 PM (IST)

Punjab Police on Tuesday launched a large-scale offensive against organised crime, rounding up more than 1,300 associates and abettors of foreign-based gangsters on the first day of a statewide crackdown codenamed ‘Operation Prahaar’.

The operation is part of the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government’s campaign ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’, aimed at making the state gangster-free by dismantling criminal networks operating from abroad through local aides.

Statewide Raids By 2,000 Police Teams

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the crackdown marks the beginning of a 72-hour-long intensive operation being carried out across Punjab.

“A 72 hour long massive crackdown under ‘Operation Prahaar’ is already underway across the state,” the DGP said.

Explaining the scale of the action, Yadav said more than 2,000 police teams, comprising around 12,000 personnel, carried out coordinated raids at identified and mapped locations linked to associates of 60 foreign-based gangsters operating in the state.

1,314 Associates Rounded Up

Sharing details of the first day’s results, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said a significant number of suspects had been detained.

“As many as 1,314 associates and abettors of foreign based gangsters have been rounded up across the state. Thorough investigations are currently ongoing,” he said.

Punjab Police said the action is aimed at breaking the logistical, financial and operational support systems that allow gangsters based overseas to continue criminal activities in the state.

Police Seek Public Support, Launch Helpline

Urging citizens to participate actively in the campaign against organised crime, Punjab Police appealed for public cooperation, stating that information related to gangsters and criminal activity can be shared anonymously.

Members of the public can report tips and inputs through the Anti-Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946, the police said.

The police added that the operation would continue as planned over the next two days as part of a sustained push against gangster networks and their local enablers.

Bihar News: Shocking Revelation in Patna NEET Student Death Case, CT Scan Confirms Head Injury

Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'Operation Prahaar'?

'Operation Prahaar' is a large-scale offensive launched by Punjab Police against organized crime. It involves statewide raids to dismantle criminal networks operating from abroad.

What is the goal of 'Operation Prahaar'?

The operation aims to make Punjab gangster-free by targeting associates and abettors of foreign-based gangsters and disrupting their support systems.

How many people were rounded up on the first day of 'Operation Prahaar'?

On the first day, 1,314 associates and abettors of foreign-based gangsters were rounded up across the state. Investigations are currently ongoing.

How can the public report information about gangsters?

The public can report tips and inputs anonymously through the Anti-Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946 to aid the operation.

