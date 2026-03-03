Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (03.03.2026): DEAR 50 BRONCO TUESDAY Weekly 5 PM (15 LAKH) Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

Punjab Lottery Sambad (March 03, 2026): Punjab State Lottery Tuesday results are officially declared by Punjab State Lottery Department at 6PM. Refresh page and follow ABP LIVE to get latest Update.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 04:37 PM (IST)

LIVE

LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (03.03.2026)
Source : Punjab State Lottery Official Website

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Dear 50 BRONCO Tuesday (March 03, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

MONDAY – Dear 50 BEAST Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: Tuesday

Draw Time: 5:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 BRONCO

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: BEAST-12345)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 5 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.

Punjab State Lottery operates under:

Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 (Central Law)

Punjab State Lottery Rules, framed by the state government

These laws ensure:

Government supervision

Fixed draw schedules

Transparent prize distribution

Protection of participants from fraud

NOTE: Only the state government or its authorized distributors are allowed to conduct draws.

As public participation increased, Punjab expanded its lottery offerings:

Introduction of Multiple Schemes

Punjab launched:

Weekly lotteries

Monthly lotteries

Festival Bumper lotteries

These attracted players due to:

Affordable ticket prices

Transparent prize structures

Increasing jackpot amounts

Bumper Lottery Era

A major milestone in Punjab State Lottery history was the introduction of Bumper Lotteries, especially during festivals such as:

Diwali

Lohri

Baisakhi

New Year

Key Features:

Jackpot prizes reaching ₹1 crore to ₹10+ crore

Nationwide ticket sales (where permitted)

Massive public attention and media coverage

NOTE: These bumper draws made Punjab Lottery one of the most recognized state lotteries in India.

The Punjab State Lottery is one of 13 Indian states where government-run lotteries are allowed by the central Lotteries Regulation Act of 1998. The primary goal is to generate income for the state government. The lottery department, a division of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, is responsible for managing schemes, draws, and prize distributions. The Punjab government only conducts traditional, paper lotteries; it does not provide online lottery programs. The Punjab State Lotteries' Directorate is located in Chandigarh's Sector 33A. For real-time results updates, stay tuned and follow ABP LIVE below. To see the complete list of winners, refresh the page and scroll down.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

