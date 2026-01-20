Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjabPunjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (20.01.2026): DEAR 50 BRONCO TUESDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (25 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (20.01.2026): DEAR 50 BRONCO TUESDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (25 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Punjab State 50 BRONCO Lottery Tuesday Weekly Result (Jan 20, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 6 PM.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 06:41 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Live updates punjab state lottery sambad today out (jan 20, 2026): dear 50 bronco tuesday weekly 6PM lucky draw declared 1st prize 25 lakh check full winners list Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (20.01.2026): DEAR 50 BRONCO TUESDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (25 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Live Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today Out (Jan 20, 2026): DEAR 50 BRONCO TUESDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED 1st Prize 25 LAKH Check Full Winners List
Source : Punjab State Lottery Official Website

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Tuesday (January 20, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

TUESDAY – Dear 50 BRONCO Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: Tuesday

Draw Time: 6:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 BRONCO

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: BRONCO-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 6 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.

Punjab State Lottery operates under:

Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 (Central Law)

Punjab State Lottery Rules, framed by the state government

These laws ensure:

Government supervision

Fixed draw schedules

Transparent prize distribution

Protection of participants from fraud

NOTE: Only the state government or its authorized distributors are allowed to conduct draws.

As public participation increased, Punjab expanded its lottery offerings:

Introduction of Multiple Schemes

Punjab launched:

Weekly lotteries

Monthly lotteries

Festival Bumper lotteries

These attracted players due to:

Affordable ticket prices

Transparent prize structures

Increasing jackpot amounts

Bumper Lottery Era

A major milestone in Punjab State Lottery history was the introduction of Bumper Lotteries, especially during festivals such as:

Diwali

Lohri

Baisakhi

New Year

Key Features:

Jackpot prizes reaching ₹1 crore to ₹10+ crore

Nationwide ticket sales (where permitted)

Massive public attention and media coverage

NOTE: These bumper draws made Punjab Lottery one of the most recognized state lotteries in India.

The Punjab State Lottery is one of 13 Indian states where government-run lotteries are allowed by the central Lotteries Regulation Act of 1998. The primary goal is to generate income for the state government. The lottery department, a division of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, is responsible for managing schemes, draws, and prize distributions. The Punjab government only conducts traditional, paper lotteries; it does not provide online lottery programs. The Punjab State Lotteries' Directorate is located in Chandigarh's Sector 33A. For real-time results updates, stay tuned and follow ABP LIVE below. To see the complete list of winners, refresh the page and scroll down.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Punjab Lottery Tuesday Punjab Lottery Tuesday Result Punjab Lottery Tuesday Timing Punjab Lottery Sambad Punjab State Lottery Punjab Lottery Result Dear 50 BRONCO Tuesday Dear 50 BRONCO Lottery Punjab Dear Lottery Punjab Lottery Dear 50 Punjab State Lottery Result Today Punjab Lottery Live Result Dear 50 BRONCO Result Today Punjab Lottery Today 6 PM Punjab Government Lottery Punjab Lottery Official Result Punjab Weekly Lottery Tuesday Punjab Lottery Winning Number Punjab Lottery Result PDF Punjab Lottery News Punjab Lottery Online Check
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India@2047 Youth Conclave |'BJP Is My Way Or Highway, Trying To Capture Institutions': Pilot
India@2047 Youth Conclave |'BJP Is My Way Or Highway, Trying To Capture Institutions': Pilot
News
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
News
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
News
'Sufficient Flights, Enough Crew': IndiGo Assures DGCA No Major Flight Cancellations After February 10
'Sufficient Flights, Enough Crew': IndiGo Assures DGCA No Major Flight Cancellations After February 10
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget