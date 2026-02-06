Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesPunjabLIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (06.02.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (25 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (06.02.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (25 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Punjab Lottery Friday (Feb 6, 2026): Dear 50 Colt Draw is a popular lottery conducted every Friday under the supervision of State Govt. One of the main highlights of draw is its 1st prize of ₹25 lakh.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 06:03 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Live updates punjab state lottery sambad today out february 6 2026: dear 50 colt friday weekly 6PM lucky draw declared 1st prize 25 lakh check full winners list
Punjab State Lottery Sambad Friday: Dear Colt 6PM Weekly Bumper Draw DECLARED - CHECK Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Punjab Lottery Friday Today: Dear 50 Colt Draw Brings Big Hope for Players

The Punjab Lottery Friday Dear 50 Colt draw is one of the most awaited lottery events for players across Punjab and other parts of India. Conducted under the supervision of the Punjab State Government, the Dear 50 Colt lottery is known for its transparency, reliability, and attractive prize structure. Every Friday, thousands of ticket holders eagerly wait for the results, hoping to win a life-changing prize.

The biggest attraction of the Dear 50 Colt Friday lottery is its First Prize of ₹25 Lakh, which makes it extremely popular among regular lottery players. Along with the first prize, the lottery also offers second, third, and several consolation prizes, increasing the chances of winning for participants. Due to this balanced prize distribution, Dear 50 Colt remains one of the most searched Punjab lottery draws every week.

On the day of the draw, results are announced officially and shared through authorized lottery websites, news portals, and live updates. Players are advised to check the Punjab Lottery Result Friday Today carefully and match their ticket numbers with the declared results. For authenticity, winners should always verify their ticket numbers with the official Punjab Lottery result sheet or gazette notification.

The Punjab State Lottery Department encourages responsible participation and strictly advises players to purchase tickets only from authorized lottery sellers. Prize winners must claim their winnings within the stipulated time period by submitting valid documents and the original winning ticket.

In conclusion, the Punjab Lottery Friday Dear 50 Colt continues to generate excitement, hope, and anticipation every week. With its government approval, transparent draw process, and attractive prize money, the Dear 50 Colt lottery remains a favorite choice for players looking for a fair and rewarding lottery experience.

FRIDAY – DEAR 50 COLT Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: Friday

Draw Time: 6:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: DEAR 50 COLT

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: COLT-12345)

The Punjab government only conducts traditional, paper lotteries; it does not provide online lottery programs. The Punjab State Lotteries' Directorate is located in Chandigarh's Sector 33A. For real-time results updates, stay tuned and follow ABP LIVE below. To see the complete list of winners, refresh the page and scroll down.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

18:03 PM (IST)  •  06 Feb 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Friday: How To Select Lucky Numbers

There are no guaranteed lucky numbers in any state lottery, including Punjab Lottery—results are completely random. Still, many players follow common patterns and beliefs. Here are some popular lucky-number ideas players often use:

Commonly Chosen Lucky Numbers

Single digits: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9

Repeating numbers: 11, 22, 33, 44

Ending digits: 0, 5, 8

Series preference: A, B, or D series (very common among players)

18:01 PM (IST)  •  06 Feb 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Friday: Common Mistakes to Avoid

Damaged or unsigned tickets

Missing claim deadline

Buying tickets from unauthorized sellers

Paying agents for “fast processing”

