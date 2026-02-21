Punjab Lottery Saturday Today: Dear 50 Jackal Draw Brings Big Hope for Players

The Punjab Lottery Saturday Dear 50 Jackal draw is one of the most awaited lottery events for players across Punjab and other parts of India. Conducted under the supervision of the Punjab State Government, the Dear 50 Jackal lottery is known for its transparency, reliability, and attractive prize structure. Every Saturday, thousands of ticket holders eagerly wait for the results, hoping to win a life-changing prize.

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (21.02.2026): DEAR 50 JACKAL SATURDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. B 53770

The biggest attraction of the Dear 50 Jackal Saturday lottery is its First Prize of ₹15 Lakh, which makes it extremely popular among regular lottery players. Along with the first prize, the lottery also offers second, third, and several consolation prizes, increasing the chances of winning for participants. Due to this balanced prize distribution, Dear 50 Jackal remains one of the most searched Punjab lottery draws every week.

On the day of the draw, results are announced officially and shared through authorized lottery websites, news portals, and live updates. Players are advised to check the Punjab Lottery Result Saturday Today carefully and match their ticket numbers with the declared results. For authenticity, winners should always verify their ticket numbers with the official Punjab Lottery result sheet or gazette notification.

The Punjab State Lottery Department encourages responsible participation and strictly advises players to purchase tickets only from authorized lottery sellers. Prize winners must claim their winnings within the stipulated time period by submitting valid documents and the original winning ticket.

In conclusion, the Punjab Lottery Saturday Dear 50 Jackal continues to generate excitement, hope, and anticipation every week. With its government approval, transparent draw process, and attractive prize money, the Dear 50 Jackal lottery remains a favorite choice for players looking for a fair and rewarding lottery experience.

Saturday – DEAR 50 JACKAL Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: Saturday

Draw Time: 5:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: DEAR 50 JACKAL

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: JACKAL-12345)

The Punjab government only conducts traditional, paper lotteries; it does not provide online lottery programs. The Punjab State Lotteries' Directorate is located in Chandigarh's Sector 33A. For real-time results updates, stay tuned and follow ABP LIVE below. To see the complete list of winners, refresh the page and scroll down.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)