LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (01.02.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 6PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (25 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Punjab Lottery Sambad (February 1, 2026): Punjab State Lottery Sunday results are officially declared by Punjab State Lottery Department at 6PM. Refresh page and follow ABP LIVE to get latest Update.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 06:38 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Punjab State Lottery Sambad Today: Dear Ranger Sunday 6PM Weekly Bumper Draw DECLARED - CHECK Winners
Source : Punjab State Lottery Official Website

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Sunday (February 1, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

SUNDAY – Dear 50 RANGER Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: Sunday

Draw Time: 6:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 RANGER

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: RANGER-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 6 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.

Punjab State Lottery operates under:

Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 (Central Law)

Punjab State Lottery Rules, framed by the state government

These laws ensure:

Government supervision

Fixed draw schedules

Transparent prize distribution

Protection of participants from fraud

NOTE: Only the state government or its authorized distributors are allowed to conduct draws.

As public participation increased, Punjab expanded its lottery offerings:

Introduction of Multiple Schemes

Punjab launched:

Weekly lotteries

Monthly lotteries

Festival Bumper lotteries

These attracted players due to:

Affordable ticket prices

Transparent prize structures

Increasing jackpot amounts

Bumper Lottery Era

A major milestone in Punjab State Lottery history was the introduction of Bumper Lotteries, especially during festivals such as:

Diwali

Lohri

Baisakhi

New Year

Key Features:

Jackpot prizes reaching ₹1 crore to ₹10+ crore

Nationwide ticket sales (where permitted)

Massive public attention and media coverage

NOTE: These bumper draws made Punjab Lottery one of the most recognized state lotteries in India.

The Punjab State Lottery is one of 13 Indian states where government-run lotteries are allowed by the central Lotteries Regulation Act of 1998. The primary goal is to generate income for the state government. The lottery department, a division of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, is responsible for managing schemes, draws, and prize distributions. The Punjab government only conducts traditional, paper lotteries; it does not provide online lottery programs. The Punjab State Lotteries' Directorate is located in Chandigarh's Sector 33A. For real-time results updates, stay tuned and follow ABP LIVE below. To see the complete list of winners, refresh the page and scroll down.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

18:38 PM (IST)  •  01 Feb 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Sunday: Daily / Weekly Lottery Draw Timings

Here are the typical draw timings for Punjab State Lottery, including weekly and monthly schemes (official schedules may vary by scheme and year):

Daily / Weekly Lottery Draw Timings

Most weekly Punjab Lottery draws (like Dear 10, Dear 50, etc.) are conducted at:
6:00 PM — Every day of the week for weekly lotteries (e.g., Dear 50 Chief Thursday)

Dear 10 Weekly Lottery (₹10 tickets) is also drawn at
6:00 PM daily — including Wednesday

Monthly & Special Draw Timings

Monthly lotteries such as Dear 200, Dear 500, etc., usually have draws at:
6:00 PM (most monthly draws)

Some special or larger bumper lotteries may also be scheduled around:
6:00 PM on their designated draw date

Official Government Rule on Timing

According to the Punjab State Lottery Rules, the Director of Lotteries fixes draw times within
6:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and these timings are normally not changed unless necessary.

Typical Timetable Summary (General)

Lottery Type Typical Draw Time
Weekly (Dear 10, Dear 50, etc.) 6:00 PM daily 
Monthly lotteries (Dear 200, Dear 500, etc.) 6:00 PM (on scheduled monthly date) 
Bumper or special draws 6:00 PM or as advertised

 

 

 

 

Important Notes

Official draw times can vary slightly based on the scheme and year — always check your ticket slip for exact timings.
Results are usually published shortly after the draw time on trusted result sources or via authorized agents.

18:37 PM (IST)  •  01 Feb 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Sunday: Smart Winner Mindset

Treat lottery as entertainment, not income

Stop playing after a win—don’t overplay

Plan winnings carefully (savings, debts, essentials)

