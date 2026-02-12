Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjabLIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (12.02.2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 6 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (25 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (12.02.2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 6 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (25 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Punjab State 50 CHIEF Lottery Thursday Weekly Result (Feb 12, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 6 PM.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 05:43 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Live updates punjab state lottery sambad today out (feb 12, 2026): dear 50 chief thursday weekly 6PM lucky draw declared 1st prize 25 lakh check full winners list LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (12.02.2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 6 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (25 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (12.02.2026)
Source : Punjab State Lottery Official Website

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Thursday (Feb 12, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

THURSDAY – Dear 50 CHIEF Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: Thursday

Draw Time: 6:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 CHIEF

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: CHIEF-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 6 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.

Punjab State Lottery operates under:

Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 (Central Law)

Punjab State Lottery Rules, framed by the state government

These laws ensure:

Government supervision

Fixed draw schedules

Transparent prize distribution

Protection of participants from fraud

NOTE: Only the state government or its authorized distributors are allowed to conduct draws.

As public participation increased, Punjab expanded its lottery offerings:

Introduction of Multiple Schemes

Punjab launched:

Weekly lotteries

Monthly lotteries

Festival Bumper lotteries

These attracted players due to:

Affordable ticket prices

Transparent prize structures

Increasing jackpot amounts

Bumper Lottery Era

A major milestone in Punjab State Lottery history was the introduction of Bumper Lotteries, especially during festivals such as:

Diwali

Lohri

Baisakhi

New Year

Key Features:

Jackpot prizes reaching ₹1 crore to ₹10+ crore

Nationwide ticket sales (where permitted)

Massive public attention and media coverage

NOTE: These bumper draws made Punjab Lottery one of the most recognized state lotteries in India.

The Punjab State Lottery is one of 13 Indian states where government-run lotteries are allowed by the central Lotteries Regulation Act of 1998. The primary goal is to generate income for the state government. The lottery department, a division of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, is responsible for managing schemes, draws, and prize distributions. The Punjab government only conducts traditional, paper lotteries; it does not provide online lottery programs. The Punjab State Lotteries' Directorate is located in Chandigarh's Sector 33A. For real-time results updates, stay tuned and follow ABP LIVE below. To see the complete list of winners, refresh the page and scroll down.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

17:43 PM (IST)  •  12 Feb 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Thursday: Prize Claim Process (Prizes Up to ₹1,000)

Claiming a Punjab State Lottery prize depends on the prize amount. Follow the correct steps to avoid delays or rejection.

Prizes Up to ₹1,000

Claim Location: Authorized lottery retailer

Time Required: Immediate or same day

4 EASY STEPS

Match your ticket number with the official result

Sign on the back of the winning ticket

Submit the original ticket to the seller

Collect cash after verification

NOTE: No photocopies accepted

17:39 PM (IST)  •  12 Feb 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Thursday: Important Safety Tips

Avoid WhatsApp / Telegram sellers

Do not share ticket photos publicly

Never pay “commission” to claim a prize

Trust only official result sources

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad Today Punjab Lottery Thursday Punjab Lottery Sambad Punjab State Lottery Punjab Lottery Live Result Dear 50 CHIEF Result Today Punjab Lottery Result Today Dear 50 Chief Dear 50 Chief Thursday Result Dear 50 Chief Lottery Result Punjab Lottery Result Live Dear 50 Chief Thursday Draw Dear 50 Chief Winning Number Dear 50 Chief Prize List
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Amendments In US Fact Sheet Reflect Shared Understanding: MEA On Trade Deal
Amendments In US Fact Sheet Reflect Shared Understanding: MEA On Trade Deal
World
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Voting Ends, Counting Begins-Latest Leads & Updates
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Voting Ends, Counting Begins-Latest Leads & Updates
News
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Within Hours Of Arrest
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Within Hours Of Arrest
Entertainment
No Relief For Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On Monday
No Relief For Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On Monday
Advertisement

Videos

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited
Bengal Election Heat: Babri Yatra Intensifies Political Battle Ahead of Polls
Storm in Lok Sabha: Minister Releases Video, Alleges Misconduct by 20–25 MPs
Bengal Political Heat: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Babri Yatra’ Ahead of Elections
PRIYANKA REACTS: “No Misbehavior With Speaker,” Says Congress Leader
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
When Words Become Commitments: Politics Behind The ‘Quiet’ Revision In The India-US Trade Deal
Opinion
Embed widget