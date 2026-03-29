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HomeStatesPunjabLIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (29.03.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Winners

LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (29.03.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Winners

Punjab State 50 RANGER Lottery Sunday Weekly Result (Mar 29, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5PM.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 02:56 PM (IST)

LIVE

live-updates-punjab-state-lottery-sambad-results-live-out-today-dear-50-ranger-winning-numbers-29-march-2026-sunday-5pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-15-lakh-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (29.03.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Winners
Punjab Lottery Sambad Sunday (Mar 29, 2026): Dear 50 Ranger Result OUT - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD SUNDAY (March 29, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

SUNDAY – Dear 50 RANGER Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: SUNDAY

Draw Time: 5:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 RANGER

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: RANGER-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 5 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.

The Punjab Lottery Sambad SUNDAY Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the SUNDAY draw, popularly known as Dear 50 RANGER, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.

Every SUNDAY, the draw is conducted at the scheduled time, and the results are published through authorized platforms and news portals. Participants carefully check their ticket numbers against the officially declared winning numbers. The excitement builds up as people look forward to the first prize, followed by second, third, and several consolation prizes. For many, this weekly event is not just about winning money but also about the thrill and anticipation associated with the draw.

The Dear 50 RANGER SUNDAY lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

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Lottery Sambad Punjab State Lottery Punjab Lottery Result Today Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Draw Punjab Dear Lottery Today Sambad Result Punjab Lottery Sambad Dear 50 RANGER Punjab Lottery Today Live Punjab Lottery Result Today 5 PM Punjab Lottery Sambad Result Today Dear 50 RANGER Draw Result Punjab Lottery Sunday 29.03.2026
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