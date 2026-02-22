LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (22.02.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners (Full List)
Punjab 50 RANGER Lottery Sunday Weekly Result (Feb 22, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5.30 PM.
LIVE
Background
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Sunday (February 22, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.
SUNDAY – Dear 50 RANGER Lottery
Here are the key details most players look for:
Draw Day & Time
Day: Sunday
Draw Time: 5:00 PM
Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery
Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources
Ticket Details
Ticket Name: Dear 50 RANGER
Ticket Price: ₹50
Series: Alphanumeric (example: RANGER-12345)
Prize Structure (Typical)
🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore
🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)
🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits
(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)
How to Check Result
Match series + number exactly
Results are published shortly after 5 PM
Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice
Important Tips
Buy tickets only from authorized sellers
Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed
Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN
The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.
Punjab State Lottery operates under:
Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 (Central Law)
Punjab State Lottery Rules, framed by the state government
These laws ensure:
Government supervision
Fixed draw schedules
Transparent prize distribution
Protection of participants from fraud
NOTE: Only the state government or its authorized distributors are allowed to conduct draws.
As public participation increased, Punjab expanded its lottery offerings:
Introduction of Multiple Schemes
Punjab launched:
Weekly lotteries
Monthly lotteries
Festival Bumper lotteries
These attracted players due to:
Affordable ticket prices
Transparent prize structures
Increasing jackpot amounts
Bumper Lottery Era
A major milestone in Punjab State Lottery history was the introduction of Bumper Lotteries, especially during festivals such as:
Diwali
Lohri
Baisakhi
New Year
Key Features:
Jackpot prizes reaching ₹1 crore to ₹10+ crore
Nationwide ticket sales (where permitted)
Massive public attention and media coverage
NOTE: These bumper draws made Punjab Lottery one of the most recognized state lotteries in India.
The Punjab State Lottery is one of 13 Indian states where government-run lotteries are allowed by the central Lotteries Regulation Act of 1998. The primary goal is to generate income for the state government. The lottery department, a division of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, is responsible for managing schemes, draws, and prize distributions. The Punjab government only conducts traditional, paper lotteries; it does not provide online lottery programs. The Punjab State Lotteries' Directorate is located in Chandigarh's Sector 33A. For real-time results updates, stay tuned and follow ABP LIVE below. To see the complete list of winners, refresh the page and scroll down.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Sunday: How To Keep Tickets Safe?
Sign on the back of the ticket immediately after buying
Do not tear, fold excessively, or laminate the ticket
The original ticket is mandatory to claim prizes
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Sunday: Check Ticket Price
Ticket prices usually range from ₹5 to ₹100, depending on the draw
Bumper lotteries may cost more