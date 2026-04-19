Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjabLIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.04.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.04.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

Punjab State 50 RANGER Lottery Sunday Weekly Result (April 19, 2026): An official lottery program run by Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5PM.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 04:54 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-punjab-state-lottery-sambad-results-live-out-today-dear-50-ranger-winning-numbers-19-april-2026-sunday-5pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-15-lakh-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.04.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.04.2026)
Source : Punjab State Lottery Official Website

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD SUNDAY (April 19, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

SUNDAY – Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: SUNDAY

Draw Time: 5:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: DEAR 50 RANGER

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: RANGER-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 5:20 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.

The Punjab Lottery Sambad SUNDAY Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the SUNDAY draw, popularly known as Dear 50 Ranger, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.

Every SUNDAY, the draw is conducted at the scheduled time, and the results are published through authorized platforms and news portals. Participants carefully check their ticket numbers against the officially declared winning numbers. The excitement builds up as people look forward to the first prize, followed by second, third, and several consolation prizes. For many, this weekly event is not just about winning money but also about the thrill and anticipation associated with the draw.

The Dear 50 Ranger lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

16:54 PM (IST)  •  19 Apr 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Saturday: How It Helps Local Citizens

Revenue Generation for the State

Punjab Lottery contributes significantly to the state exchequer. The revenue earned is often utilized for:

Social welfare schemes

Infrastructure development

Education and public services

Employment Opportunities

The lottery system creates indirect employment for:

Authorized lottery distributors

Retail ticket sellers

Printing, logistics, and result publication services

This helps support thousands of small vendors across urban and rural areas.

16:47 PM (IST)  •  19 Apr 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Saturday: History and Importance

The Punjab State Lottery was introduced as a government-regulated lottery system to generate lawful revenue for the state while providing a transparent gaming option to the public. Like other state lotteries in India, it operates under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, which allows state governments to organize and regulate lottery schemes.

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Today Punjab Lottery Winning Numbers Punjab Lottery Sambad Punjab Lottery Live Result Punjab State Lottery Result Dear 50 Ranger Winning Number Punjab Lottery Live Punjab Lottery Weekly Result Punjab Dear Lottery Today Punjab Lottery 5 PM Draw Result Dear 50 RANGER Lottery Result Punjab Lottery Sambad Dear 50 RANGER Dear 50 RANGER Draw Result Dear 50 Jackal Result Punjab Lottery Sambad April 19 Punjab Lottery 19 April 2026 Dear 50 RANGER Result Punjab Lottery Today Result Dear 50 RANGER Today Result Punjab Lottery 5 PM Result Dear 50 RANGER 5 PM Draw Dear 50 RANGER Live Result Punjab Lottery Today 5 PM Punjab Lottery Latest Result Dear 50 RANGER April 19 2026 Punjab Lottery Results Today Lottery Result Today India Dear 50 RANGER Prize Details Punjab Lottery Sambad Today Result Dear 50 RANGER Jackpot Result Punjab Lottery India Result Punjab Lottery Sunday 19.04.2026 Punjab Lottery Sunday Result Punjab Lottery Sunday Draw
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Punjab
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.04.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.04.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
Punjab
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (18.04.2026): DEAR 50 JACKAL SATURDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. E-51974
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (18.04.2026): DEAR 50 JACKAL SATURDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. E-51974
Punjab
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (17.04.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. C-55231
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (17.04.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. C-55231
Punjab
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 16, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. C-92252
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 16, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. C-92252
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP accuses INDIA bloc of blocking women empowerment reforms
Political Row: CM Yogi compares opposition behavior in Parliament to disruption and chaos
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav attacks Women’s Reservation Bill, calls it a “BJP conspiracy”
War Alert: Israeli Officials Warn of Possible Return to War Scenario
Breaking News: Three Possible Outcomes as Middle East Ceasefire Nears Deadline
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget