Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjabLIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (15.02.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (15 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (15.02.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (15 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Punjab 50 RANGER Lottery Sunday Weekly Result (Feb 15, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5.30 PM.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 01:50 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-punjab-state-lottery-sambad-results-live-out-today-dear-50-ranger-winning-numbers-15-february-2026-sunday-5pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-15-lakh-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (15.02.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (15 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Punjab Lottery Sunday (Feb 15, 2026): Dear 50 Ranger Result DECLARED
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Sunday (February 15, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

SUNDAY – Dear 50 RANGER Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: Sunday

Draw Time: 5:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 RANGER

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: RANGER-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 5 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.

Punjab State Lottery operates under:

Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 (Central Law)

Punjab State Lottery Rules, framed by the state government

These laws ensure:

Government supervision

Fixed draw schedules

Transparent prize distribution

Protection of participants from fraud

NOTE: Only the state government or its authorized distributors are allowed to conduct draws.

As public participation increased, Punjab expanded its lottery offerings:

Introduction of Multiple Schemes

Punjab launched:

Weekly lotteries

Monthly lotteries

Festival Bumper lotteries

These attracted players due to:

Affordable ticket prices

Transparent prize structures

Increasing jackpot amounts

Bumper Lottery Era

A major milestone in Punjab State Lottery history was the introduction of Bumper Lotteries, especially during festivals such as:

Diwali

Lohri

Baisakhi

New Year

Key Features:

Jackpot prizes reaching ₹1 crore to ₹10+ crore

Nationwide ticket sales (where permitted)

Massive public attention and media coverage

NOTE: These bumper draws made Punjab Lottery one of the most recognized state lotteries in India.

The Punjab State Lottery is one of 13 Indian states where government-run lotteries are allowed by the central Lotteries Regulation Act of 1998. The primary goal is to generate income for the state government. The lottery department, a division of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, is responsible for managing schemes, draws, and prize distributions. The Punjab government only conducts traditional, paper lotteries; it does not provide online lottery programs. The Punjab State Lotteries' Directorate is located in Chandigarh's Sector 33A. For real-time results updates, stay tuned and follow ABP LIVE below. To see the complete list of winners, refresh the page and scroll down.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:50 PM (IST)  •  15 Feb 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Sunday: Legal & Regulated Gaming Option

Punjab Lottery provides a legal alternative to illegal gambling. Since it is state-regulated:

Draws follow fixed rules

Prize money is predefined

Results are publicly announced

This protects participants from fraud and unregulated betting.

13:47 PM (IST)  •  15 Feb 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Sunday: How It Helps Local Citizens

Revenue Generation for the State

Punjab Lottery contributes significantly to the state exchequer. The revenue earned is often utilized for:

Social welfare schemes

Infrastructure development

Education and public services

Employment Opportunities

The lottery system creates indirect employment for:

Authorized lottery distributors

Retail ticket sellers

Printing, logistics, and result publication services

This helps support thousands of small vendors across urban and rural areas.

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad Today Punjab Lottery Sambad Punjab Lottery SUNDAY Result Punjab State Lottery Punjab State Lottery Result Today Punjab Lottery Live Result Punjab Lottery Result Today Dear 50 Ranger Lottery Dear 50 Ranger Result Today Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Draw Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Lottery Sambad Sunday Dear 50 Ranger Winning Number
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian Student Found Dead In US Appeared 'Unusually Detached', Recalls Roommate
Indian Student Found Dead In US Appeared 'Unusually Detached', Recalls Roommate
Cricket
India Playing XI For IND vs PAK Match: Abhishek Returns; India Faces Kuldeep vs Arshdeep Choice
India Playing XI For IND vs PAK Match: Abhishek Returns; India Faces Kuldeep vs Arshdeep Choice
India
PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM
PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM
World
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Partners Or Rivals? The Calculated Choreography Of China-India Strategic Dialogue
Opinion
Embed widget