LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (25.04.2026): DEAR 50 JACKAL SATURDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Punjab State 50 JACKAL Lottery Saturday Weekly Result (April 25, 2026): An official lottery program run by Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5PM.
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Background
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD SATURDAY (April 25, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.
SATURDAY – Dear 50 JACKAL Lottery
Here are the key details most players look for:
Draw Day & Time
Day: SATURDAY
Draw Time: 5:00 PM
Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery
Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources
Ticket Details
Ticket Name: Dear 50 JACKAL
Ticket Price: ₹50
Series: Alphanumeric (example: JACKAL-12345)
Prize Structure (Typical)
🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore
🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)
🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits
(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)
How to Check Result
Match series + number exactly
Results are published shortly after 5:20 PM
Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice
Important Tips
Buy tickets only from authorized sellers
Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed
Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN
The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.
The Punjab Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the SATURDAY draw, popularly known as Dear 50 JACKAL, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.
Every SATURDAY, the draw is conducted at the scheduled time, and the results are published through authorized platforms and news portals. Participants carefully check their ticket numbers against the officially declared winning numbers. The excitement builds up as people look forward to the first prize, followed by second, third, and several consolation prizes. For many, this weekly event is not just about winning money but also about the thrill and anticipation associated with the draw.
The Dear 50 JACKAL SATURDAY lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Saturday: Check Ticket Price
Ticket prices usually range from ₹5 to ₹100, depending on the draw
Bumper lotteries may cost more
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Saturday: How To Verify Ticket Before Buying
Before paying, check:
Correct draw name (e.g., Dear / Weekly / Bumper)
Correct draw day (Friday, etc.)
Draw timing printed on the ticket
No overwriting or damage