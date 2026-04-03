Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjabLIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (03.04.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. D-62578

LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (03.04.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. D-62578

Punjab State 50 CHIEF Lottery Friday Weekly Result (April 3, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5PM.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 05:52 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-punjab-state-lottery-sambad-results-live-out-today-dear-50-colt-winning-numbers-3-april-2026-friday-5pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-15-lakh-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (03.04.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. D-62578
Punjab Lottery Sambad Friday (April 3, 2026): Dear 50 Colt Draw Declared - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD FRIDAY (April 3, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

FRIDAY – Dear 50 COLT Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: FRIDAY

Draw Time: 5:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 COLT

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: COLT-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 5 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Punjab Lottery Sambad FRIDAY Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the FRIDAY draw, popularly known as Dear 50 COLT, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.

The Dear 50 COLT FRIDAY lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

17:52 PM (IST)  •  03 Apr 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (03.04.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. D-62578


16:38 PM (IST)  •  03 Apr 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (03.04.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Bumper 15 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. To Get The Latest Punjab State Lottery Live Updates Follow ABP LIVE Only.

Load More
Tags :
Punjab State Lottery Punjab Lottery Result Today Dear 50 COLT Winning Number Lottery Sambad Live Result Punjab Lottery Live Punjab Lottery Weekly Result Punjab Dear Lottery Today Punjab State Dear 50 Lottery Punjab Lottery 5 PM Draw Result Punjab State Lottery Prize Details Sambad Result Punjab Lottery Sambad Dear 50 Colt Punjab Lottery Sambad April 3 Punjab Lottery Friday 03.04.2026 Dear 50 Colt Result 3 March 2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Punjab
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (05.04.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. D 72769
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (05.04.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. D 72769
Punjab
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (04.04.2026): DEAR 50 JACKAL SATURDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. D-66887
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (04.04.2026): DEAR 50 JACKAL SATURDAY Weekly 5 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. D-66887
Punjab
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (03.04.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. D-62578
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (03.04.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. D-62578
Punjab
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 2, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. B-66238
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 2, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. B-66238
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Oil Prices Surge Amid War as Iran Hits Haifa, US Deploys B-1B Bombers
Breaking News: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets as Iran Rejects Ceasefire, War Intensifies
Breaking News: US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation
High-Risk Operation: US “Mission Impossible” Rescue: Downed F-15 Pilot Saved from Iran
Assam Elections: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Assam CM in Fiery Election Speech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Is Raghav Chadha Joining PM Modi's Party? Decoding The Growing Rift With Kejriwal
Opinion
Embed widget