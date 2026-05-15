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HomeStatesPunjabLIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 15, 2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 7PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 15, 2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 7PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Punjab State 50 COLT Lottery Friday Weekly Result (May 15, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5PM.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 15 May 2026 04:53 PM (IST)

LIVE

live-updates-punjab-state-lottery-sambad-results-live-out-today-dear-50-colt-winning-numbers-15-may-2026-friday-5pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-15-lakh-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 15, 2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 7PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Punjab State Lottery Sambad Friday Bumper Result Declared! Dear 50 COLT Lucky Draw Live Updates for May 15, 2026. Check winning numbers live, prize winners details, and Punjab lottery result today.
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD FRIDAY (May 15, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

FRIDAY – Dear 50 COLT Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: FRIDAY

Draw Time: 7:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 COLT

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: COLT-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 7PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Punjab Lottery Sambad FRIDAY Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the FRIDAY draw, popularly known as Dear 50 COLT, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.

The Dear 50 COLT FRIDAY lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

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