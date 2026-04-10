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HomeStatesPunjabLIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (10.04.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (10.04.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Winners

Punjab State 50 COLT Lottery Friday Weekly Result (April 10, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5PM.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 11:53 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-punjab-state-lottery-sambad-results-live-out-today-dear-50-colt-winning-numbers-10-april-2026-friday-5pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-15-lakh-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (10.04.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Winners
Punjab State Lottery Sambad Friday Bumper Draw Result April 10, 2026 is now declared. Check Dear 50 Colt winning numbers, live updates, and complete prize winners list here.
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD FRIDAY (April 10, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

FRIDAY – Dear 50 COLT Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: FRIDAY

Draw Time: 5:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 COLT

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: COLT-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 5 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Punjab Lottery Sambad FRIDAY Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the FRIDAY draw, popularly known as Dear 50 COLT, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.

The Dear 50 COLT FRIDAY lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

11:53 AM (IST)  •  10 Apr 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Friday: Types of Daily Punjab State Lotteries (Weekly)

SUNDAY: Dear 50 Rangers Lottery
MONDAY: Dear 50 Beast Lottery 
TUESDAY: Dear 50 Bronco Lottery
WEDNESDAY: Dear 50 Buster Lottery 
THURSDAY: Dear 50 Chief Lottery 
FRIDAY: Dear 50 Colt Lottery (Today’s Bumper Draw)
SATURDAY: Dear 50 Jackal Lottery

11:52 AM (IST)  •  10 Apr 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Friday: Legal & Regulated Gaming Option

Punjab Lottery provides a legal alternative to illegal gambling. Since it is state-regulated:

Draws follow fixed rules

Prize money is predefined

Results are publicly announced

This protects participants from fraud and unregulated betting.

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Tags :
Punjab State Lottery Punjab Lottery Result Today Dear 50 COLT Winning Number Lottery Sambad Live Result Punjab Lottery Live Punjab Lottery Weekly Result Punjab Dear Lottery Today Punjab State Dear 50 Lottery Punjab Lottery 5 PM Draw Result Punjab State Lottery Prize Details Sambad Result Punjab Lottery Sambad Dear 50 Colt Punjab Lottery Sambad April 10 Punjab Lottery Friday 10.04.2026 Dear 50 Colt Result 10 March 2026
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