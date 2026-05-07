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HomeStatesPunjabLIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 7, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 7, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Punjab State 50 CHIEF Lottery Thursday Weekly Result (May 7, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5PM.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 07 May 2026 10:46 AM (IST)

LIVE

live-updates-punjab-state-lottery-sambad-results-live-out-today-dear-50-chief-winning-numbers-7-may-2026-thursday-5pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-15-lakh-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 7, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Punjab Lottery Sambad Thursday Draw Result for May 7, 2026 announced. Check Dear 50 Chief winning numbers, jackpot prize details, winners list, and Punjab State Lottery live updates here.
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD THURSDAY (May 7, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

THURSDAY – Dear 50 CHIEF Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: THURSDAY

Draw Time: 5:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 CHIEF

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: CHIEF-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 5 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Punjab Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the THURSDAY draw, popularly known as Dear 50 CHIEF, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.

The Dear 50 CHIEF THURSDAY lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

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Punjab State Lottery Punjab Lottery Result Today Dear 50 Chief Winning Number Lottery Sambad Live Result Punjab Lottery Live Punjab Lottery Weekly Result Punjab Dear Lottery Today Punjab State Dear 50 Lottery Punjab Lottery 5 PM Draw Result Punjab State Lottery Prize Details Punjab Lottery Sambad Dear 50 Chief Sambad Result Punjab Lottery Sambad May 7 Punjab Lottery Thursday 07.05.2026 Dear 50 Chief Result 7 May 2026
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