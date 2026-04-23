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HomeStatesPunjabLIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 23, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 23, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Punjab State 50 CHIEF Lottery Thursday Weekly Result (April 23, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5PM.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-punjab-state-lottery-sambad-results-live-out-today-dear-50-chief-winning-numbers-23-april-2026-thursday-5pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-15-lakh-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (April 23, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Punjab State Lottery Sambad Thursday Bumper Result Declared - Check DEAR 50 CHIEF Lucky Draw winning numbers with live updates for April 23, 2026
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD THURSDAY (April 23, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

THURSDAY – Dear 50 CHIEF Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: THURSDAY

Draw Time: 5:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 CHIEF

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: CHIEF-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 5 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Punjab Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the THURSDAY draw, popularly known as Dear 50 CHIEF, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.

The Dear 50 CHIEF THURSDAY lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

12:41 PM (IST)  •  23 Apr 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Thursday: History and Importance

The Punjab State Lottery was introduced as a government-regulated lottery system to generate lawful revenue for the state while providing a transparent gaming option to the public. Like other state lotteries in India, it operates under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, which allows state governments to organize and regulate lottery schemes.

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