Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjabLIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 21, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 21, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Punjab State 50 CHIEF Lottery Thursday Weekly Result (May 21, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5PM.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 21 May 2026 01:55 PM (IST)

LIVE

live-updates-punjab-state-lottery-sambad-results-live-out-today-dear-50-chief-winning-numbers-21-may-2026-thursday-7pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-15-lakh-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 21, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Punjab State Lottery Dear 50 Chief Result 2026 LIVE: The Punjab State Lottery Dear 50 Chief draw result for Thursday, May 21, 2026, has been announced. Check the winning numbers, first prize details, prize structure, lucky ticket numbers, and live result updates. Stay tuned for the complete draw results and winner list of today's Punjab Dear Lottery
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD THURSDAY (May 21, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

THURSDAY – Dear 50 CHIEF Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: THURSDAY

Draw Time: 7:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 CHIEF

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: CHIEF-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 7PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Punjab Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the THURSDAY draw, popularly known as Dear 50 CHIEF, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.

The Dear 50 CHIEF THURSDAY lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

Load More
Tags :
Punjab State Lottery Punjab Lottery Result Today Dear 50 Chief Winning Number Lottery Sambad Live Result Punjab Lottery Live Punjab Lottery Weekly Result Punjab Dear Lottery Today Punjab State Dear 50 Lottery Punjab Lottery 5 PM Draw Result Punjab State Lottery Prize Details Punjab Lottery Sambad Dear 50 Chief Sambad Result Punjab Lottery Sambad May 21 Punjab Lottery Thursday 21.05.2026 Dear 50 Chief Result 21 May 2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Punjab
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 21, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 21, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Punjab
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (May 20, 2026): DEAR 50 BUSTER WEDNESDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. AA 6292
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (May 20, 2026): DEAR 50 BUSTER WEDNESDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. AA 6292
Punjab
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.05.2026): DEAR 50 BRONCO TUESDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 Lakh) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (19.05.2026): DEAR 50 BRONCO TUESDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 Lakh) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Punjab
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (18.05.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw OUT (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. CB 6991
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (18.05.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw OUT (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. CB 6991
Advertisement

Videos

Transport cost hike: AITDWA announces freight rate increase amid rising petrol diesel CNG prices
Twisha Sharma case: family alleges 46 calls, audio leak claims, CBI probe after CM Mohan Yadav meet
NEET paper leak: Congress protests in Jaipur, demands probe, clash with police at BJP office march
Char Dham Yatra rush: heavy crowd in Uttarakhand, pilgrims face tough conditions on Kedarnath route
Breaking: Family alleges denial of justice in Twisha case, seeks High Court intervention, raises claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ulupi Borah
Ulupi Borah
Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast
Opinion
Embed widget