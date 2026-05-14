LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (May 14, 2026): DEAR 50 CHIEF THURSDAY Weekly 7PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Punjab State 50 CHIEF Lottery Thursday Weekly Result (May 14, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5PM.
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Background
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD THURSDAY (May 14, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.
THURSDAY – Dear 50 CHIEF Lottery
Here are the key details most players look for:
Draw Day & Time
Day: THURSDAY
Draw Time: 5:00 PM
Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery
Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources
Ticket Details
Ticket Name: Dear 50 CHIEF
Ticket Price: ₹50
Series: Alphanumeric (example: CHIEF-12345)
Prize Structure (Typical)
🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore
🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)
🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits
(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)
How to Check Result
Match series + number exactly
Results are published shortly after 5 PM
Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice
Important Tips
Buy tickets only from authorized sellers
Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed
Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN
The Punjab Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the THURSDAY draw, popularly known as Dear 50 CHIEF, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.
The Dear 50 CHIEF THURSDAY lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Thursday: Types of Daily Punjab State Lotteries (Weekly)
SUNDAY: Dear 50 Rangers Lottery
MONDAY: Dear 50 Beast Lottery
TUESDAY: Dear 50 Bronco Lottery
WEDNESDAY: Dear 50 Buster Lottery
THURSDAY: Dear 50 Chief Lottery (Today’s Bumper Draw)
FRIDAY: Dear 50 Colt Lottery
SATURDAY: Dear 50 Jackal Lottery
Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Thursday: Legal & Regulated Gaming Option
Punjab Lottery provides a legal alternative to illegal gambling. Since it is state-regulated:
Draws follow fixed rules
Prize money is predefined
Results are publicly announced
This protects participants from fraud and unregulated betting.