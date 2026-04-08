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HomeStatesPunjabLIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (April 8, 2026): DEAR 50 BUSTER WEDNESDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (April 8, 2026): DEAR 50 BUSTER WEDNESDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Winners

Punjab State 50 BUSTER Lottery Wednesday Weekly Result (April 8, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5PM

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 12:12 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-punjab-state-lottery-sambad-results-live-out-today-dear-50-buster-winning-numbers-8-april-2026-wednesday-5pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-15-lakh-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (April 8, 2026): DEAR 50 BUSTER WEDNESDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - Check Bumper Winners
Punjab State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Bumper Draw Result 2026 LIVE: Dear 50 Buster 5PM Winning Number, Jackpot Results & Full Prize Winners List (April 8)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Punjab Lottery Result Today – Dear 50 Buster Winning Numbers 08.04.2026

Dear 50 Buster Punjab Lottery Result – 8 April 2026

The Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Lottery draw for Wednesday, 1st April 2026 has been conducted at 5:00 PM. Players can now check the live winning numbers, prize breakdown, and full result chart below.

WEDNESDAY – Dear 50 BUSTER Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: Wednesday

Draw Time: 5:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 BUSTER

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: BUSTER-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 5 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

The Punjab Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the Wednesday draw, popularly known as Dear 50 Buster, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.

Every Wednesday, the draw is conducted at the scheduled time, and the results are published through authorized platforms and news portals. Participants carefully check their ticket numbers against the officially declared winning numbers. The excitement builds up as people look forward to the first prize, followed by second, third, and several consolation prizes. For many, this weekly event is not just about winning money but also about the thrill and anticipation associated with the draw.

The Dear 50 Buster Wednesday lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

12:12 PM (IST)  •  08 Apr 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Wednesday: Types of Daily Punjab State Lotteries (Weekly)

SUNDAY: Dear 50 Rangers Lottery
MONDAY: Dear 50 Beast Lottery 
TUESDAY: Dear 50 Bronco Lottery
WEDNESDAY: Dear 50 Buster Lottery (Today’s Bumper Draw)
THURSDAY: Dear 50 Chief Lottery
FRIDAY: Dear 50 Colt Lottery
SATURDAY: Dear 50 Jackal Lottery

12:11 PM (IST)  •  08 Apr 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Wednesday: Legal & Regulated Gaming Option

Punjab Lottery provides a legal alternative to illegal gambling. Since it is state-regulated:

Draws follow fixed rules

Prize money is predefined

Results are publicly announced

This protects participants from fraud and unregulated betting.

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Punjab Lottery Result Today Dear 50 Buster Winning Number Punjab Lottery Sambad Dear 50 Buster Punjab State Lottery Sambad Result Lottery Sambad Live Result Punjab Lottery Live Punjab Lottery Weekly Result Punjab Dear Lottery Today Punjab State Dear 50 Lottery Punjab Lottery 5 PM Draw Result Punjab State Lottery Prize Details Punjab Lottery Sambad April 8 Punjab Lottery Wednesday 08.04.2026 Dear 50 Buster Result 8th April 2026
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