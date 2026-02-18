Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (18.02.2026): DEAR 50 BUSTER WEDNESDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (15 LAKH) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Punjab State 50 BUSTER Lottery Tuesday Weekly Result (Feb 18, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5PM.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 05:05 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
PUNJAB LOTTERY SAMBAD WEDNESDAY: DEAR 50 BUSTER BUMPER DRAW DECLARED - CHECK WINNERS
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD WEDNESDAY (February 18, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

WEDNESDAY – Dear 50 BUSTER Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: Wednesday

Draw Time: 5:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 BUSTER

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: BUSTER-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 5 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.

The Punjab Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the Wednesday draw, popularly known as Dear 50 Buster, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.

Every Wednesday, the draw is conducted at the scheduled time, and the results are published through authorized platforms and news portals. Participants carefully check their ticket numbers against the officially declared winning numbers. The excitement builds up as people look forward to the first prize, followed by second, third, and several consolation prizes. For many, this weekly event is not just about winning money but also about the thrill and anticipation associated with the draw.

The Dear 50 Buster Wednesday lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

17:05 PM (IST)  •  18 Feb 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Wednesday: Legal & Regulated Gaming Option

Punjab Lottery provides a legal alternative to illegal gambling. Since it is state-regulated:

Draws follow fixed rules

Prize money is predefined

Results are publicly announced

This protects participants from fraud and unregulated betting.

17:04 PM (IST)  •  18 Feb 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Wednesday: How It Helps Local Citizens

Revenue Generation for the State

Punjab Lottery contributes significantly to the state exchequer. The revenue earned is often utilized for:

Social welfare schemes

Infrastructure development

Education and public services

Employment Opportunities

The lottery system creates indirect employment for:

Authorized lottery distributors

Retail ticket sellers

Printing, logistics, and result publication services

This helps support thousands of small vendors across urban and rural areas.

