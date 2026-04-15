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HomeStatesPunjabLIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (April 15, 2026): DEAR 50 BUSTER WEDNESDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (April 15, 2026): DEAR 50 BUSTER WEDNESDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Punjab State 50 BUSTER Lottery Wednesday Weekly Result (April 15, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery, it will be declared around 5PM.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 05:04 PM (IST)

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live-updates-punjab-state-lottery-sambad-results-live-out-today-dear-50-buster-winning-numbers-15-april-2026-wednesday-5pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-15-lakh-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (April 15, 2026): DEAR 50 BUSTER WEDNESDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (April 15, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Punjab Lottery Result Today – Dear 50 Buster Winning Numbers 15.04.2026

Dear 50 Buster Punjab Lottery Result – 15 April 2026

The Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Lottery draw for Wednesday, 15 April 2026 has been conducted at 5:00 PM. Players can now check the live winning numbers, prize breakdown, and full result chart below.

WEDNESDAY – Dear 50 BUSTER Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: Wednesday

Draw Time: 5:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 BUSTER

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: BUSTER-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 5 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

The Punjab Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the Wednesday draw, popularly known as Dear 50 Buster, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.

Every Wednesday, the draw is conducted at the scheduled time, and the results are published through authorized platforms and news portals. Participants carefully check their ticket numbers against the officially declared winning numbers. The excitement builds up as people look forward to the first prize, followed by second, third, and several consolation prizes. For many, this weekly event is not just about winning money but also about the thrill and anticipation associated with the draw.

The Dear 50 Buster Wednesday lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

17:04 PM (IST)  •  15 Apr 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Wednesday: How To Verify Ticket Before Buying

Before paying, check:

Correct draw name (e.g., Dear / Weekly / Bumper)

Correct draw day (Friday, etc.)

Draw timing printed on the ticket

No overwriting or damage

16:50 PM (IST)  •  15 Apr 2026

Punjab Lottery Sambad Wednesday: How To Buy Tickets Offline?

Buy Through Authorized Distributors (Offline)

Punjab Lottery tickets are mainly sold offline

Distributors receive tickets directly from the government-approved lottery department

Retail sellers buy from these distributors and sell to the public

Note: This ensures ticket authenticity and prize eligibility

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Tags :
Punjab Lottery Result Today Dear 50 Buster Winning Number Punjab Lottery Sambad Dear 50 Buster Punjab State Lottery Sambad Result Lottery Sambad Live Result Punjab Lottery Live Punjab Lottery Weekly Result Punjab Dear Lottery Today Punjab State Dear 50 Lottery Punjab Lottery 5 PM Draw Result Punjab State Lottery Prize Details Punjab Lottery Sambad April 15 Punjab Lottery Wednesday 15.04.2026 Dear 50 Buster Result 15 April 2026
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